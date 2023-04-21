March sales 2nd highest in post-pandemic

byAl S. Mendoza
April 21, 2023
2 minute read
Column box-Al Mendoza-Full Tank
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE March sales showed a continuous growth in the industry as 36,880 units got gobbled up by car buffs still cuffed on revenge-buying binge.

That was a huge 24.2-percent increase over the 29,685 units sold in the same period in 2022, data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed.

CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez said: “Achieving the 36,880-unit sales in March is good news as the industry continues to hinge on strong consumer demand for new motor vehicles, which hopefully will further improve in the coming months. It is worth noting that the March 2023 sales performance is the second highest monthly performance in a post-pandemic time, after the more than 37,000-unit sales level recorded in December last year.”

For the first quarter, CAMPI-TMA sold 97,284 units, equivalent to 30.1 percent growth compared with the same period last year.

A friend of mine, so “starved” at not being able to purchase his dream car since 2020, ordered three vehicles last February.

“I was told to wait from three to six months for all three,” he said.

He got his first purchase (Elite Grandia) on April 10.   His dealer assured him he could get the second (Land Cruiser) before the end of the month and the third one (the 11-seater GL) by mid-May.

In February alone this year, the Philippines produced 9,706 cars, which was higher than the 5,805 units churned out in the same month in 2022.

This was a whopping 67.2 percent increase as the country continued to outpace its five rival Southeast Asian nations.

That growth was more than double over the mere 24.4 percent growth of second-running Malaysia, according to data from the ASANAF (Association of Southeast Asian Nations Automotive Federation).

Indonesia was third at 7.8 percent and Thailand fourth at 6.4 percent.  But horribly, Myanmar suffered a decline of 90.5 percent and Vietnam 90.2 percent.

With trade winds now blowing smoothly in our midst—chips issues notwithstanding—the industry looks rosy going into the second quarter?

You bet.

PEE STOP I had my driver’s license renewed (10 years!) in 17 minutes flat April 14 at the LTO branch in SM Annex North Edsa. Credit goes to Topher Bautista, the franchise’s humble owner, whose motto is: “Fast service is our business.” May your tribe increase, Topher.  Disclosure: Topher and I are Beatlemaniacs…Happy birthday to Dr. Lito Durante and Jake P. Ayson (both on April 17).  Cheers!

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Al S. Mendoza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

‘Nocebo’: The Philippine ‘aswang’ goes global

byTito Genova Valiente
April 21, 2023
Next Article

MIAS showcases Hybrid and EV models

byRandy S. Peregrino
April 21, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
4 minute read

When creating art becomes critical

Column box-Tito Genova Valiente-Annotations

First there were NFTs or non-fungible tokens. But what are NFTs? According to Robyn Conti in FORBES Advisor, “an NFT is a digital asset that can come in the form of art, music, in-game items, videos, and more. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.” But, you may ask: what are cryptos? Much as I imagine them, I am not about to expand this essay to include a discussion of the said currency. Even as I write that name down, my mind wanders off and slips and sleeps off to eternity. To nothingness, to which, as the latest news put it, becomes the common destiny of cryptos.

byTito Genova Valiente
April 21, 2023
Column box-Eagle Watch
Read more
3 minute read

The role of teachers in human capital investment and inclusive development: A commentary on the value of labor

To be a teacher is not an easy feat. While the same could be said for practically any job anywhere in the world, being a teacher in a developing economy like the Philippines is particularly challenging because, more often than not, the level of competence and engagement demanded in the profession is hardly met with the commensurate compensation appropriate for the cost of living in major areas of the country.

byMa. Angelica B. America
April 21, 2023
Column box-Sonny Angara 2
Read more
3 minute read

Providing adequate protection against elder fraud and abuse

Respect for elders is one of the well-known attributes of Filipino culture and heritage. In fact, our Constitution contains several provisions that deal with the protection of our lolos and lolas. It is the duty of the family and the State to take care of the elderly members of society. However, despite our strong tradition of filial piety, senior citizens still suffer from abuse, particularly from online scams and disinformation initiated by some unscrupulous individuals.

bySonny M. Angara
April 21, 2023