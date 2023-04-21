MIAS showcases Hybrid and EV models

THE recently concluded Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) with the theme “Shaping Mobility” was a tribute to EV and Hybrid cars. Never in the history of MIAS did the show showcase many green machines for the spectators to appreciate. It only shows that the country is indeed on the right path toward sustainable mobility.

The first-ever all-electric truck

This year, Foton Philippines brought in their first-ever all-electric light-truck Tornado 3.6 EV, to show the public that the truck brand has taken sustainable mobility in the country to the next stage. Interestingly, Foton utilized the same ladder frame chassis for retrofitting the components. The controller and converter are up front, the two lithium battery packs are on both sides, and the electric traction motor sits in the middle, connected to a drive shaft with a differential.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6

Those two battery packs have an 81-kWh combined capacity. Delivery-wise, the electric motor generates a peak power of 154 hp and a maximum torque of 300 N-m. Foton claims the top speed is 90 km/. The estimated drive range at full charge is 208 kilometers. Leaf-sprung suspensions are on both the front and rear. Overall dimensions are 5,960 mm long, 1,950 mm wide, and 2,260 mm tall with a 3,360 mm wheelbase. The all-electric Tornado 3.6 EV (cab and chassis) retails at P3.6 million (an additional P275,000 for a closed van setup). The portable charger is sold separately.

The Electrified Lion

French auto brand previewed the Peugeot E-2008, giving Filipinos a glimpse into the Lion brand’s upcoming electrification initiative for the market. Globally, PEUGEOT has bold targets for electrification, aiming to have a 100% fully electric lineup in Europe by 2030. Sustainable power comes from a 100kW (136hp) electric motor generating 260 N-m maximum torque. It utilizes a high-capacity high-voltage 50kWh battery with a driving range of over 340 kilometers. Charging-wise, 30 minutes is all it would take to achieve 80 percent charge from a 100kW public charger, and a 7.4 kW wall box charger would take around 7.5 hours.

Daniel Gonzalez, COO for ASEAN & General Distributors, Stellantis, said, “Our goal is to provide more sustainable mobility options for our customers and exceed their expectations, a key element of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. We aim to become an industry leader in the fight against climate change, achieve net zero carbon emissions globally by 2038, and introduce more than 75 BEVs by 2030. To achieve this, we have a substantial electrified product lineup coming soon.”

The all-electric light truck Foton Tornado 3.6 EV

Hyundai’s “Vision for Electrification”

After successfully introducing the IONIQ 5, Hyundai Motor has recently previewed the IONIQ 6, representing the brand’s pledge to play a pivotal role in pioneering technologies and in leading society’s transition to clean mobility. The IONIQ is Hyundai’s first dedicated line of purely electric vehicles, manifesting its global vision of Progress for Humanity. Both models share the same design DNA but have their unique typologies. “Sporty and sleek” for the IONIQ against the “bold and space” of the IONIQ 5.

Built on the brand’s trademark Electric-Global Modular Platform or E-GMP, the IONIQ 6 has better stability, handling, and added safety. Charging-wise, it also supports 400V and 800V boosts battery life from 10% to 80% in just under 18 minutes. The top speed is 185 km/h with zero to 100 km/h acceleration in 5.1 seconds. The total drive range on a full battery charge is 545 kilometers – made possible through an upgraded battery capacity and a more aerodynamic design. The IONIQ 6 is set to be officially launched towards the middle of the year for around P4.0 million.

Build Your Dreams

BYD first came into the Philippines with ICE-powered models, for the most part. Lately, the official Philippine distributor Solar Transport started offering models of what the brand is known for – EV models. The premium mid-size sedan Han EV, the Mid-size SUV Tang EV, and the sub-compact hatchback Dolphin EV were displayed during the show. All these EV models utilize what the brand calls “Blade Battery” (Lithium Iron Phosphate).

The Han’s sustainable power comes from combined (front and rear electric motors) 363 kW and 680N-m of maximum torque in all four wheels with a claimed drive range of over 600 kilometers. Battery capacity is 76.9kWh. On the other hand, the Tang also has combined front and rear electric motors generating 360 kW and 660 N-m of maximum torque. Battery capacity is 82.8 kWh with a driving range of around 500 kilometers. As for the smallest, the Dolphin EV’s sustainable power generates 70kW and 180 N-m of torque. Battery capacity is 44.9 kWh with a driving range of around 405 kilometers.

“Ice Cream” EV

Among all the EVs on display, the Jetour Ice Cream EV is the smallest and most affordable (P699,000). With dimensions 2980mm long, 1496mm wide, and 1637mm tall, the small EV still achieved a 1960-mm wheelbase with a safe 120 mm ground clearance. The EV’s sustainable power comes from a 20 kW electric motor generating 26 hp and 85 N-m of torque from the rear wheels. Battery capacities range from 9.6 kWh to 13.9 kWh providing drive ranges between 120 and 170 km on a full charge. Charging time to full capacity is between 6 to 8 hours. Interestingly, this tiny EV’s top speed is 100 km/h.

Nissan’s “e-Power”

This year, Nissan focuses its display on electrification with e-POWER. It is in line with the show’s theme, “Shaping Mobility,” which focuses on technologies that drive the future of the local automotive industry into a more sustainable path. Nissan’s e-POWER is a 100% electric motor-driven system that provides a powerful and smooth drive powered by an electric motor and charges through an efficient gas engine. It delivers an EV-like drive that is powerful, smooth, and quiet without needing external charging.

As part of Nissan’s transition to electric vehicles, e-POWER acts as a bridge between traditional ICE vehicles and full EVs, allowing customers to experience the future of mobility. “We aim to create technologies and innovations that have an impact in the automotive sector and empower mobility. We have recently done this with our e-POWER technology, which continues to break barriers in electrified mobility. We are very proud of e-POWER and happy that the market fully accepts it. We are also excited to talk about our CCS technology. We believe this is an important feature that will change how we relate with our cars,” said Nissan Philippines President Juan Miguel Hoyos.

Hybrid comeback

After staging a successful comeback, Great Wall Motor (GWM) recently launched its hybrid lineup for the Philippines market. GWM is set to take on the country’s competitive segments as the brand offers two crossover SUV hybrid models – the Haval H6 and Haval Jolion. The H6 HEV compact crossover SUV will be GWM’s flagship model in the Philippines and comes in two variants—the Supreme (top spec) and Max. Motivation comes from a hybrid system of a 1.5-liter turbocharged internal combustion engine paired with a 130-kW Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) capable of producing a combined output of 240 HP and 530 N-m maximum torque. The Haval H6 HEV DHT Supreme and DHT Max variants retail at P1.883 million and P1.788million, respectively

On the other hand, the Jolion is the company’s newest and most intelligent premium B-SUV with a top-spec HEV DHT Supreme variant. Motivation comes from a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine mated to a 115 kW Dedicated Hybrid Transmission capable of producing a combined output of 186 hp and 375 N-m of torque. Interestingly, the non-hybrid variants are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 141 hp and 220 N-m of torque. The Joilion Hybrid variant retails at P1.588 million.

Chery’s Mild Hybrid

Chery Philippines also unveiled two new mild hybrid models – the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid and the Tiggo 5X Pro Hybrid. Both models are motivated by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with its traditional alternator replaced by a Belt Starter Generator, or GSG used to assist and increase power on demand. The GSG recovers kinetic energy generated during braking and is stored in a 48-volt battery. Intelligent enough, the system detects the need for economy or performance drive mode based on the driver’s driving style. As a result, there is a 14 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and savings of up to 13 percent in fuel consumption. Moreover, the system also delivers additional power of 10 horsepower and 40 N, providing a combined 160 hp and 250 N-m of maximum torque.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





