‘Nocebo’: The Philippine ‘aswang’ goes global

ONE can cop out and talk of Nocebo as a film belonging to the horror genre. Gothic is the word that comes to mind. A few minutes into the film, however, the narrative eases into a plot of guilt and psychosis, control and command. It plays with reversal and inversion, all mythic elements.

The film must be saying something else. Or, it has some tricks up its dark sleeves and aims to surprise/shock us into a path of didactic cinema. But whether Nocebo has intentions to moralize or make a grand political statement, it doesn’t really matter. For the film goes for the jugular and we are waiting…waiting…for that bite. The bite is a promise and, like promises, it will remain unfulfilled; what will be delivered at the end is the most satisfying coup de grâce on the myths of women aiding women, or of women seeing through the exploitation of men.

As a horror tale, it follows an old template: a stranger arrives at the door of a well-appointed home. She is a domestic help (a term seemingly reserved for Filipinas given the literature of labor export). Her name is Diana. The lady of the house, Christine, opens the door and wonders who sent her. But Diana, confident and not at all the timid Asian, implies to Christine how she is expected to be in that house. Forgetful because of her medical condition, Christine allows Diana into her home.

Who is Diana? After Christine has left the room, Diana opens her old luggage. A well-arranged pharmacopeia is on top of her clothes. This is Diana. She is different, a trait she will keep on repeating to others, including Bobs or Roberta, the little daughter of Christine. From the luggage, Diana gets something, which looks like a photograph. She holds it close to her breast and is lost in reverie. She falls asleep. In another room, Christine looks as if she is losing consciousness. What follows is a vision from each woman of burning landscapes and objects.

Something binds Diana and Christine, and it smells of loss.

When Felix, Christine’s husband, arrives, the man shows a distrust of this stranger who has now, in a sense, invaded their privacy. Even Bobs refuses to look at Diana, and avoids being touched by the stranger with a stranger accent. But Diana proves to be an efficient worker. She is allowed to introduce herself—somebody from the Philippines. This is a terrific scene as Diana’s identification brings onto the scenario two conflicting domains: a person who is both wanted and unwanted.

Diana, the unknown person at the door, has a biography. She has her own youth and love. She has her man and they have gone through crisis after crisis as they escape from terror of local crime and corruption. She has her own daughter. She works in a sweatshop that is once visited by Christine, unidentified and a stranger.

This is a different Christine. She is a woman fierce enough to run a factory where women work hard—underpaid, violated, and sweltering in the heat of a poorly ventilated space.

Christine and Diana are kindred through oppositions: Christine has surplus to Diana’s subsistence. But when Diana comes into the life of Christine, the latter has become weak. She is debilitated by a disease that affects the mind and soul. Diana though has a solution to Christine’s problems.

The screenplay of Garret Shanley threatens to be a wholesale political indictment of a global economy made evil by its nature to exploit the resources of the underdeveloping economies. It proves to be wanting. There is an escape: locate the reading in a medium that taps into the psyche and politics of the Philippine aswang. For the first time—finally—the aswang receives a terrific assessment onscreen and the writer is not even Filipino. Folklorists and scholars of the same social phenomena (think of the gloriously unfettered inquisitions of Allan Derain) will certainly be gratified by the healing conceptualization of Nocebo.

As the woman responsible for the tragedy—spoiler alert—of another person, Christine’s consequent fragility indicates the weakness of a capitalist enterprise. Eva Green is perfection in her vulnerability in the face of a memory that has only served her character’s greed disguised as acquisitive achievement.

Completing her revelations, Diana matter-of-factly tells Christine the source of her healing power. It was the “ongo.” Or “wakwak.” Or “asbo.” It has many names, the closest in the English vocabulary is “witch.” Diana has become the “ongo”, imbibing with her open mouth the frail “chick” whose body holds inchoate the terror and terroir of potions.

As the “ongo,” Angie Ferro, in a very brief role, is unforgettable. She is not the dying witch but rather an opera star vainly grasping for the last breath of fame, the distorted remains of a Grand Guignol tradition.

As Diana, Chai Fonacier holds the screen the way she keeps in her soul her “kinaptanan” (literally, the force one holds). The “birtud” or virtue of the powerful woman in Fonacier is so fused, one is left to wonder where her power lies—in her performance as an actor, or her action as a dominant female aberration? Diana in the art of Fonacier is an avenger of the downtrodden. Behold her in the many scenes where as a helper she commands Felix and Christine how to behave. When they disobey the servant, the comeuppance is great but we cheer her on, this symbolic shape-shifting of class structure. Chai Fonacier is simply the best actor of her generation.

Nocebo is produced by Bianca Balbuena-Liew, Brunella Cocchiglia and Emily Leo; it is co-produced by the Filipino production company Epicmedia and executive produced by XYZ Films. Nocebo is the first recipient of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP)’s International Co-production Fund. It streams now on Netflix.