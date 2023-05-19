Invest in charging stations–SP Zubiri

SENATE President (SP) Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri made such an impact when he graced the recent Lexus RZ 450e launch, saying the entry of the full electric car will spur investment, employment and sustainability. His speech in full:

“Good morning, and thank you to the Lexus team, headed by Chairman Alfred Ty and President Atsuhiro Okamoto, for having me here today.

“As a longtime advocate of clean and sustainable energy, I am very excited to join you all for the Philippine launch of the first-ever Lexus battery electric vehicle (BEV)!

“This is an important development for three reasons: investment,

employment and sustainability. I am very hopeful that the RZ 450e’s launch will be a big step in greening our economy, and inviting more investors to support sustainability efforts in our transportation sector.

“For the RZ 450e to become a success, alongside all future BEV ventures, by Lexus and other manufacturers, I do challenge and encourage manufacturers to also invest in more accessible charging stations.

Battery disposal

“We want BEVs to not only be the responsible choice, but also the practical one—freeing motorists of having to make a choice between ease of use and social responsibility.

“My hope is that by creating a strong foundation for private motorists to go electric, we will be able to prepare our public transport sector to shift to clean energy as well, as the next logical step in our PUV (Public Utility Vehicle) modernization.

“I also urge the industry to develop better battery disposal and recycling processes. We have to be conscientious about making all aspects of the EV industry sustainable. Just as we reduce the carbon footprint of our vehicles, we must also review all the steps from manufacturing to waste disposal, and ensure that every single step is designed to respond to the needs of our planet and of our people.

“Advancements in these areas of better waste disposal and more accessible charging ports will not only provide a smoother transition into green transport, it will also create job opportunities for scores of skilled Filipino workers, toward a truly green economy—a goal which I know we in government share with Lexus Philippines.

Incentivize

“Of course, we in the Senate are ready to work with you all toward a greener transport sector. We are ready to incentivize the BEV

manufacturing and repairs industries, and we are ready to extend benefits to green motorists as well, through priority vehicle registration, dedicated parking spaces, and so on.

“Ready. That’s our key word. We are all ready and willing to make that drive toward a green future. We just have to work together to get there.

“With innovators like Lexus leading the way, and with strong government support, I believe we can all take the Filipino people to that future.

“So congratulations to Lexus, and may this BEV venture open more opportunities for our country and our people. Maraming salamat po!”

Indeed, no private endeavor will succeed without genuine government support.

