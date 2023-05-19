Suzuki brings in the S-Presso AGS variant

SUZUKI Philippines kept its promise and brought in the highly-anticipated Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) variant of the New S-PRESSO. For the most part, the small hatchback with SUV features retained the manual version’s exterior elements of a hip, bold, and robust stance. But the main upgrade is the sought-after automatic transmission AGS (Auto Gear Shift).

“The New S-PRESSO AGS will address the demand of our customers who have been waiting for the automatic version for quite some time now. We fully understand why the S-PRESSO has become a status symbol and a bold statement of one’s lifestyle, especially the young generation who wants to make a mark and fulfill their commitments in life,” said Norihide Takei, Director, and General Manager for Suzuki Automobile.

Unique and dark-themed interior highlighting the instrument panel on top of the center dash

Retained design elements

Exterior-wise, the black resin grill and the “gripping-design” headlamps, and the black resin front and rear bumpers were retained. The C-shape rear combination lamp design was also retained. This small five-seater hatchback rolls on 14-inch two-toned alloy wheels wrapped in 165/70 R14 rubbers. Inside, the unique instrument panel with a vibrant display in the middle sits just on top of the center dash.

The new S-PRESSO AGS now comes with a new generation display audio featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display infotainment system compatible with both Apple Carplay and Android Auto, along with the clustered power window controls. In addition, the vehicle’s compact body has a spacious 239-liter luggage space to accommodate more cargo.

Test ed and proven thrifty 1.0-liter K10C DUALJET gasoline engine now mated to AGS system

Auto Gear Shift

Suzuki’s state-of-the-art AGS system was first introduced locally in the Dzire subcompact sedan several years back and lately with the latest generation Celerio subcompact hatchback. The AGS transmission is an automated manual transmission featuring Intelligent Shift Control Actuator that automatically operates the shift and clutch to bring convenience to manual driving. Mated to an updated and improved 1.0-liter K10C DUALJET gasoline engine, the power output is 66 horsepower and 89 N-m maximum torque.

Apart from the AGS transmission, another notable and new feature is the Engine Auto Stop-Start System (EASS). This unique feature shuts off the engine during idle or traffic stops. The feature meets certain conditions to prevent unnecessary fuel consumption and help limit exhaust emissions, including engine noise.

Safety and pricing

For peace of mind, the new S-Presso AGS offers numerous advanced safety features. The frame design centers on Suzuki’s TECT (Total Effective Control Technology) concept. It is a structural design that efficiently absorbs and disperses energy during a collision. Standard safety features include an anti-lock brake system (ABS) and Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Dual Airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioners, rear parking sensors, and Hill-Hold Control, among others.

The new Suzuki S-Presso retails at P660,000 and is available in Sizzle Orange, Fire Red, Metallic Granite Gray, and White body colors.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





