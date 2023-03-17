Futuristic LF-30; Jetour is born

THE much-ballyhooed, electrified Lexus LF-30 Concept is now on display at Mitsukoshi Bonifacio Global City (BGC) up to April 29. The new Lexus hub is located within the premium Japanese department store that has been crafted to express Filipino artistry through native materials and modern interior designs.

As has been the custom, the future is shaped by concept cars. The Lexus LF-30 is no different.

Here’s Jade B. Sison, Raymond T. Rodriguez’s chief drumbeater at Lexus.

“Concept cars take the form of bold and brave design ideas and propel the imagination into the future, often driven by creative energy that makes the seemingly impossible possible.

“The LF-30 is a distilled version of Lexus’s DNA of craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. This concept model also commemorated 30 years of Lexus.

“When it was first unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, it proudly demonstrated the future of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Its styling being futuristic, the LF-30’s interior assertively weaves in autonomous driving and other new technologies that aim to highlight the distinctive Lexus personality and worldview.

“The LF-30 showcases feature like Advanced Posture control, which offers complete independent control of the front and rear drive wheels and allows appropriate provision of front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive, depending on the driving condition.

“With its breathtaking design, the body is fashioned with an elegantly flowing front which transitions into a linear and sharp rear. The window glass, which continually stretches from the front to the rear, the muscular fenders, and the wing-shaped headlights form the contours of the Lexus’ iconic spindle.

“The LF-30 has turned heads, quickened heartbeats, and served as a catalyst for the Lexus electrified lineup.”

Jade invites us to visit the Lexus website at lexus.com.ph or @lexusphilippines. Updates and premium services are available through the MyLexus app for both Android and iOS users.

Mitsukoshi BGC is located at 8th Ave. Corner 36th St. Grand Central Park, North BGC, Taguig.

Jetour is born

TWO automotive retail giants, Licup’s Autospeedygo and Goho’s Gateway, have recently collaborated to bring in Crossover specialist, Jetour Auto.

They will bring in three models, plus a recent signing of award for Chery’s EV (Electric Vehicle) lineup, the Ice Cream line.

Likewise, they will also be introducing a well-known family to be the brand ambassador.

Vince Licup’s first distributorship foray is composed of Yves Licup as president, Mike Goho vice president and Lito Jose managing director.

He calls them, “The young guns and the young at heart.”

Yves is 31 and Mike 33. Lito Jose is the “oldie but goldie.”

Vince says the core business model for Jetour Tour is “Travel+Journey+Technology.”

“Jetour will be aiming for the younger crowd, the start-up families and the Millenials,” Vince says.

All the best, Vince.

PEE STOP BMW top gun Spencer “ASY” Yu had a star-studded lineup headed by balikbayan Danny “Sir John” Isla during a recent sit-down, sumptuous dinner of machang, siomai, stir-fried veggies, sliced and diced squid, and succulent spare ribs at the sprawling RSA Greenhills Auto Shop in Mandaluyong. It’s a rare occasion for executives from different car companies to be assembled under one roof, including Maricar Parco of Peugeot, Steven Tan of Mazda and Dax Avenido of Nissan. Country manager Ariel de Jesus of Wurth was also there in the company of Florian Assmann. My good neighbor, the golf guru Jake P. Ayson, was also present, together with Jeff Reyes and Vernon B. Sarne. As usual, drinks flowed unendingly, with Macallan and Kavalan (Spencer’s fave) the favored ones. Thanks for having me, ASY, paving the way for me to clink glasses again with Sir John, the former Lexus Manila president, who is set to fly back with his Joy It to their new home that is New Zealand on Sunday (March 19) after a two-month vacation.—Honored todamax!…Congratulations to Sherwin ChuaLim on his new posting as Toyota Makati president. Mabuhay ka, Shawin!