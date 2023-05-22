A celebration of books

byAtty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
May 22, 2023
Atty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
Happening next week in Manila is the “largest traveling Pinoy book festival in the Philippines”—the Philippine Book Festival (PBF). There will be two legs to this national event, the Manila leg from June 2 to 4 (World Trade Center) and the one in Davao from August 18 to 20, 2023 (SMX Davao). 

There is a reason why it’s dubbed the largest traveling Pinoy book festival—there are more than 140 publishers participating, more than 80 events, three book exhibitions, and thousands of books for sale. There are also various sections/areas that guests can visit: Kid Lit (children’s books), Komiks (Pinoy komiks), Booktopia (favorite fiction and non-fiction titles), and Aral Aklat (educational textbooks and materials).

As far as events go, the PBF will be hosting meet and greet events with renowned authors and illustrators; exhibits, talks and workshops on topics such as writing, local publishing, cross-media adaptation, etc.; literary discussions and debates; and many more. For families, storytelling sessions, special tours, and other family-oriented activities and programs will also be showcased. To view the updated list of events, please visit bit.ly/PBFManila

For many, the primary motivation for attending events such as the PBF would always be the wide array of titles available for purchase. The National Book Development Board (NBDB), the government agency in charge of the book publishing sector and promotion of readership in the country, has made sure that exclusive deals and offers on Pinoy titles will please the audience. There will be new and diverse titles across all genres, and there’s even a special section where guests can browse and read—the Book Nook. Those who are interested in discovering the latest technology in digital publishing and exploring the world of e-books will be happy to know that this will also be given the spotlight during the festival.

Finally, participants will be treated to live performances by actors and storytellers. All of these are accessible free of charge to guests of all ages. For PBF Manila, the celebration starts at 4:00 p.m. on June 2 and will end at 9:00 p.m. On June 3 and 4, the program starts at 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit the web site www.philippinebookfest.com

* * *

Here’s a special invite to visit the booth of The Indie Publishers Collab PH at the PBF to check out the publications of LitArt Publishing as well as the other independent publishers under The Indie Pub Collab umbrella. “The Written Property: A Freelance Writer’s Guide to Copyright” (LitArt Publishing) will be available for sale. This book is a valuable resource and a must-read for freelance writers and other kinds of freelancers working in the country. To reserve or order a copy of the book, interested parties may send a message via facebook.com/litarthub

