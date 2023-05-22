How to prepare your executive for interviews

WHILE much of the spotlight is frequently on corporate executives and brand managers during interviews, much of the work is frequently done behind the scenes by PR pros.

They are the ones who contact the media, arrange the interviews, and yes, prepare executives for their interviews. This is one of the more important aspects of media relations.

Of course, “there are no guarantees the way will be told in the way you want it to be,” says former Burson-Marsteller SVP/senior counsellor Arthur Solomon in an article in prnewsonline.com. As a result, many media relations people and brand executives are upset when they see the results on a print, online, or TV interview.”

While inexperienced PR practitioners often blame the content creators, more savvy ones understand that media is not limited to asking questions about the topics you’ve sent them in the pre-interview background material. In addition, they should understand that once an interview begins, the interviewer is in control.

How to get the brand’s message into the final story? Here Solomon shares some Tips to Prepare Your Executive for an Interview.

What to tell executives before interviews

• Don’t be afraid of the interview tops Solomon’s list of tips of what to tell your exec. “The great majority of reporters are cordial,” he says. “Most of them just create content that will satisfy their editors and go home to their family.”

• Avoid saying anything to media that you don’t want to remain public. It pays to be prudent and discreet. He warns that just because a media member is pleasant—and most are—you can ask them not to use what you just said. “Once you’ve spoken, it’s for attribution,” he cautions.

• Make up for mistakes. Once you mess up, and realize it, “it’s worth asking the reporter to hold off reporting the offending information. Some will agree, others won’t. What can work is “offering an exclusive as a sweetener to a cooperative media.

• Make sure your info is correct. All PR pros are aware that “news organizations detest running corrections because of inaccurate information that an executive or PR firm provided.” Reporters especially don’t like it when their stories have to be corrected through no fault of their own.

• Talking points are important, we add, these will determine the course the interview may take. Discuss this and agree what should be highlighted with your executive. Work on a list together and rehearse these with your exec, with an additional statement just in case these are not covered.

Things to remember

• An interview is not a legal hearing. With this, Solomon says “it’s okay to tell a reporter that certain information is proprietary.”

• If a media member makes a statement during the interview that you disagree with, say so. Remaining quiet “could give the impression that you agree.”

• If you are unsure about a reporter’s question, always ask for a clarification.

Reviewing the interview

Before the interview wraps up, evaluate what has been discussed and if the talking points were covered. If not, ask the journalist if the executive can make an additional statement. That additional statement, which you can earlier rehearse, should include the talking points.

In addition, Solomon suggests to email the interviewer additional information that was not covered. “Ask if the executive or you can be of further help,” he says.

PR Matters is a roundtable column by members of the local chapter of the United Kingdom-based International Public Relations Association (Ipra), the world’s premier association for senior professionals around the world. Millie Dizon, the senior vice president for Marketing and Communications of SM, is the former local chairman.

We are devoting a special column each month to answer the reader’s questions about public relations. Please send your comments and questions to askipraphil@gmail.com.

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki | Pexels.com





