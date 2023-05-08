The importance of heritage

May is National Heritage Month. In Filipino, Pambansang Buwan ng Pamana. By virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 439, s. 2003, the Philippines celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. NHM aims to foster among us Filipinos the awareness, respect, and love for our own culture and history.

This year’s theme is “Heritage: Change and Continuity.” It emphasizes the “dynamic nature of heritage as a field that continuously innovates so it can achieve its objective of preserving products of human creativity.” It also highlights the enduring legacies of Filipino traditions amidst rapidly changing national and global contexts. The theme covers four sub-topics, namely: Sustainable Heritage Management, Heritage Science, Intangible Cultural Heritage, and Urban Heritage.

The Philippines has very colorful and rich traditions—from ancient practices and indigenous traditions to architectural marvels and artistic creations. As a country of more than 7,000 islands and a rich history of foreign colonialism and influences, we have an important heritage to appreciate and protect. This diversity is also an opportunity to showcase our identity as a people.

It goes without saying that the public needs to actively participate in the protection of our culture and history. Communities and cultural institutions have an important role as vanguards of heritage preservation. For example, efforts are currently being undertaken to conserve gems like ancestral homes and the Baroque churches in the Philippines, which have been recognized as world heritage sites. The National Museum of the Philippines and local heritage conservation organizations are crucial in safeguarding artifacts, artworks, and historical documents that provide glimpses into our past as a nation.

We have colorful festivals happening in May and the whole year round—Kadayawan in Davao, Pahiyas in Quezon, Flores de Mayo, and so on. We have the mesmerizing dances of the Kalinga and T’boli tribes and many other beautiful reminders of our amazing cultural roots. Food is also an important part of any culture, and we all know how diverse and extraordinary our culinary heritage is. The languages are included, as well as the various art forms like music, visual arts, literature, theater, etc.

Here’s an important task: The younger generation must learn about all these, and one way to do it is by integrating cultural education into our curriculum so our young people could gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for their heritage. Done effectively, this then leads to national pride and a stronger sense of identity.

Preservation has to move alongside the world’s rapid modernization and globalization so our heritage will be intact for the sake of future generations. The organizers of this month’s activities will need to have in mind the importance of engaging communities in preservation efforts and awareness raising. It is through the celebration and preservation of the Philippines’ valuable treasures that we can make sure our country’s past continues to inspire and shape its future.