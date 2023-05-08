Fixing skills-jobs mismatch in PHL

Skills-jobs mismatch is the discrepancy between the skills being sought by employers and the capability that job applicants possess. In other words, it is a mismatch between qualifications and available positions. This means that education and training are not providing the skills needed in the labor market.

“In the changing world of work, constant adaptation is a renewed requirement for governments, trade unions, businesses, individuals, education and training providers who must rely on the systematic anticipation of skill needs to establish strategic responses and prevent skills-jobs mismatch,” according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Only half of the workers worldwide hold jobs that correspond to their level of education, ILO has found. This means that the other workers are either overeducated or undereducated. Workers in high-income countries are more likely to find jobs that match their education level compared to workers in low-income countries.

The ILO has estimated that the transition to a green economy could create 18 million jobs worldwide. It said enhanced policy coordination, social dialogue and partnership are essential, in addition to sound national sectoral policies.

Heinz Koller, ILO Assistant Director-General, underlined the importance of adapting skills policies to anticipate those needed for future green jobs. “We need a comprehensive, strategic approach to deliver the just transition, which will create opportunities. Countries must review their skills policies and anticipate skills needs for future green jobs,” he said.

“Jobs-skills mismatch in the Philippines is a huge problem stemming from years of disconnect. It is largely contributory to unemployment and underemployment in the country, which prevents us from fully maximizing the potential of our young workforce,” according to the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), a nonprofit founded by the country’s top CEOs in response to the need for greater education and economic alignment.

The PBEd recently launched “A Future That Works” (AFW), a 23-month local workforce development program, funded by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to ensure that Filipinos joining the labor force have competencies aligned with the needs of the industry.

“The goal of AFW is simple: bring down the jobs and skills gap by organizing industry leaders and experts through Sectors Skills Councils [SSC] so they can effectively communicate the needs of the industry and serve as the bridge to ensure that Filipinos are armed with the right education and training, making them more employable,” said PBEd Executive Director Justine Raagas.

In collaboration with industry associations, AFW is supporting four sectors: analytics and artificial intelligence, semiconductors and electronics, food processing, and the upcoming SSC in the healthcare sector.

The pandemic and increasing awareness on climate change have led to the emergence of new niches in the labor market, where there are a growing number of vacancies, but still few qualified applicants, for now, according to a new report from the Department of Labor and Employment. In its preliminary Jobs and Labor Market Forecast 2023-2025, DOLE’s Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) identified information technology and platform industry as among the industries with “emerging jobs.” (Read, “DOLE: Few qualified applicants for niche jobs,” in the BusinessMirror, May 5, 2023).

These jobs include virtual assistant, cybersecurity specialist, social media marketer, application development analysts, delivery riders, fiber optic technician, and online tutor. BLE said the demand for such positions surged during the pandemic as more people used digital platforms, and employers as well as workers grew accustomed to flexible work arrangements.

“The crisis has upended the traditional 9-5 working world and caused many blue- and white-collar employees to pursue digital and gig work for additional—or even primary—income during these unprecedented times,” BLE said.

Another emerging sector is the so-called green jobs industry, which covers occupations “that contribute to preserving or restoring the quality of the environment.” Such vacancies are becoming more in-demand amid the increasing number of companies adopting environmentally sustainable practices. These green jobs include agricultural engineers and scientists, agriculturists, biochemists, drone engineer, e-jeepney driver, and environment engineer.

Skills-jobs mismatches negatively affect our workers, our enterprises and the country’s economic growth. The ILO said skills mismatch increases unemployment and adversely affects a country’s competitiveness and attractiveness to investors.

It would do well for the government to partner with Philippine industries to respond to changing demands in the labor market and ensure sufficient training for our workers. We can’t afford to ignore lost opportunities to create jobs that impact economic growth.