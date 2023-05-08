Marlon Tuazon in ‘Rampa Manila’

THE Malate District in Manila used to be the nucleus of fashion creativity back in the day. As the nation’s capital gears up for its founding anniversary, a landmark spectacle called “Rampa Manila” aims to regain its past glory.

“Saying yes to ‘Rampa Manila’ is a no-brainer, as this event hits two things in my bucket list. First, to showcase my work alongside my notable contemporaries in fashion design such as Albert Andrada, Michael Leyva, Puey Quiñones and Jo Rubio, with fellow Kapampangan Bang Pineda as creative director,” says acclaimed designer Marlon Tuazon of MCT Couture. “Secondly, I’d love to see my work worn in places with a historical significance, that is, in no less than the Bulwagang Rodriguez of the Manila City Hall!”

“Rampa Manila” is an initiative of Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan and the City Tourism Office. The goal is to promote Manila’s fashion industry and rich cultural heritage, as well as to provide a platform for local designers to display their talent and creativity to a wider audience.

It will also be an opportunity for fashion-design students to present their work alongside the established names of Philippine fashion. The event will feature a diverse lineup of models and performers, as well as highlight local accessories and crafts.

“I am also proud to represent Angeles, Pampanga, among the roster of featured designers. Overall, ‘Rampa Manila’ isn’t just a fashion show,” Tuazon, the double-gold winner in the balintawak and terno categories at TernoCon 2018, says via e-mail. “It’s a celebration of Filipino artistry—by Filipinos, for Filipinos!”

Marlon Tuazon

As always, Tuazon’s collection is inspired by his love of country: “Embrace your roots, and it will give you wings to reach even new heights. I will be presenting a 10-piece collection, revolving around the wonders of our very own piña fabric as the backbone of my designs. I shall be creating classic ternos made of mixed fabrics with piña as the base.”

For the moment, Tuazon is drawn to bright, bold and “loud” neon colors. He is challenging himself into transforming these unconventional color palettes into a modern classic which will outlive trends and still look very much contemporary many years into the future.

“My design philosophy is to let your dream be bigger than your challenges. This just doesn’t apply into the technical aspect of executing your design on paper and transforming it into something feasible to create and wear, but also to life in general,” says Tuazon. “After my stroke in February 2022, I was even more inspired to create and more determined to get back in shape to be able to draw once again, and live! I know that my mission is far from over. My relationship with God became even stronger, with each physical and occupational therapy session leading to my long road to recovery.”

Tuazon dropped out of his first year in college to pursue fashion design at Cora Doloroso. “Even fresh out of high school, I always knew where my heart and passion was. This will always make me choose custom-made over retail production. It’s almost choosing between man vs. machine. With custom-made, there is a ‘labor of love’ element that manifests with each creation. The manpower hours devoted to the creation of a single dress makes it more special, sentimental, and a unique experience for the wearer. Unlike machines, only humans are capable of feeling such complex emotions even in something trivial such as wearing a custom dress, for example.”

He has dressed Sarah Geronimo, Bea Alonzo, Kim Chiu, Liza Soberano, Regine Velasquez and Zsa Zsa Padilla, and, more recently, stunning beauty queens Ariella Arida, Rabiya Mateo and Beatrice Luigi Gomez. On his wish list are his teenage icons such as Lea Salonga, Dawn Zulueta, Lucy Torres, and former schoolmate Nanette Medved.

His real fashion influences are the elderly in his hometown of Porac, Pampanga: “During my formative years, I was in awe of the older folks who still wore baro’t saya, and the classic Filipiniana dress during town fiestas, baptisms, and the like. I vividly remember back then, every woman went to church wearing white belo with intricate embroidered designs.

“Even during wakes, the widow would be covered in black veil, which added to a mystery that is both fashionable and fascinating to look at. I think most of my inspiration comes from a much simpler, happy place, which is reflected in my work.

“I am also grateful for my apprenticeship experience at La Casal by Rosette Ramos, one of Angeles City’s pioneer one-stop wedding shops in the mid-1990s. That’s where I started before venturing on my own.”

What else does he want to achieve?

“First of all, longevity in the business. With almost 30 years in the fashion industry, I am fully aware that you’re only as good as your last collection and the next hot designer is just around the corner. I am at the stage of my career where I want to be an inspiration to a small-town boy or girl dreaming to make it big in this fickle world of fashion. I have had my share of awards and the limelight. I am most welcome to the idea of mentoring a new generation of young fashion designers.

“I also want to continue designing and making clothes for my steady roster of clientele that guarantees continued employment to my loyal team who I continue to empower, uplifting their lives in the process. That alone is quite a remarkable feat which has kept my business afloat and sustainable through the years. “If you can consider offering all the glory to The Almighty with every accolade you receive as a design philosophy, then you will never run out of inspiration to draw from—both literally and spiritually. Each work should show the heart from which the design came. This should also reflect in the quality of your work that should still be wearable after so many years.”

Image credits: @MARLONTUAZONC





