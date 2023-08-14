LIVE IN MANILA, LOVE MANILA | New San Jose Builders showcases condo living at its finest in PHL capital

IMAGINE living in the bustling historic Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, that is both a cultural melting pot and a modern metropolis making it a popular choice for singles and families to live in. There are many other reasons for this, as living in the city offers a wide range of advantages.

Living in Manila and within the university belt is a smart decision for students, as it allows them to focus on their studies without having to spend hours traveling to and from school.

For employees or professionals, coming home to a convenient location that also provides a sense of comfort and exclusivity after a long day at work is priceless.

For homemakers, seniors, frequent travelers, and single people, Manila presents a lot of things to see and do such as going to churches, parks, museums, shopping malls, and an abundance of restaurants to choose from.

Commuting is also relatively easy in Manila as there are three train routes – LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 – which reach nearby cities such as Quezon City and Pasay.

Rising with the thriving location of Manila are the quality yet affordable condominium projects of New San Jose Builders, Inc. (NSJBI).

Building quality, yet affordable homes since 1986

NSJBI is one of the first and largest real estate developers and construction companies in the Philippines. Established in 1986, NSJBI builds high-quality, yet affordable homes that are designed to meet the needs of Filipino families. The company’s track record speaks for itself and its commitment to making homeownership a reality for every Filipino family makes NSJBI a trusted name in the real estate industry.

NSJBI is a full-range property developer of quality projects — from high-rise mixed-use condominiums to prime subdivisions, hotels, offices, and malls. Its projects have transformed and elevated the living landscape of Metro Manila, such as in Manila, Quezon City, Caloocan City, Makati City, and Bonifacio Global City.

NSJBI pioneered the sports tower condominiums to promote healthy and active city living. Currently, among its sports-inspired residential condominiums are Victoria Sports Tower, Victoria Sports Tower Monumento, Victoria de Valenzuela, Victoria de Hidalgo, and Victoria de Manila 2.

Soon to rise is an arts and theater tower in Quezon City that features elegant and magnificent designs of homes and amenities.

Victoria de Manila 1 and 2

Victoria de Manila 1 and 2 are located on Taft Avenue, a major thoroughfare that is home to several of the city’s leading colleges and universities. As such, these condominiums are considered to be part of the University Belt known for the concentration of educational institutions in the area.

Victoria de Manila 1 and 2 are located just a stone’s throw away from De La Salle University, De La Salle – College of St. Benilde, University of the Philippines Manila, St. Scholastica’s College, Philippine Christian University, Philippine Women’s University, and other reputable educational institutions. The condominiums are also near Robinsons Place Manila, Star City, Manila Ocean Park, United States Embassy, and Philippine General Hospital.

Victoria de Manila 1 and 2 are well-connected to schools and workplaces, with a variety of transportation options available. These condominiums stand right beside LRT Pedro Gil station and are also in close proximity to government institutions such as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Finance, Manila City Hall, National Bureau of Investigation, and the Supreme Court. This makes it an ideal residential building for those who want to be close to their places of education, work, and recreation.

These condominiums do not just provide a “quality lifestyle” but also strive to keep their residents fit and healthy with their own sports complex, office areas, commercial centers, residential units, and many modern features.

Being a sports condominium, Victoria de Manila 2 has a variety of amenities for residents to enjoy including a full-sized hardwood basketball court, professional-grade tennis and badminton courts, an olympic-size swimming pool, billiards hall, and a fitness gym.

These properties are also a good investment for buyers who want to generate passive income by renting out the units to students, employees, as well as to foreign and local tourists.

Victoria de Malate

Victoria de Malate is a 45-storey condo community in the midst of Manila. It is located along Angel Linao corner Quirino Avenue in Malate.

Malate is popularly known as one of Manila’s liveliest places especially for tourists because of its rich history, vibrant nightlife, and the delightful dining experience it offers.

Situated near Manila Bay, Malate offers a good mix of modern developments and historical landmarks. Several educational institutions which are part of the University Belt are located in Malate as well as prominent secondary schools. Among the universities and colleges in the area are University of the Philippines Manila, St. Paul University Manila, Philippine Women’s University, Adamson University, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Malate is also home to the awe-inspiring Baroque style Malate Church, the Philippine’s first sports stadium – the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, and the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden. There are also nearby malls, popular restaurants and watering holes making it among the best places to live in Manila.

As holiday or weekend approaches, you can take a brief drive to Laguna, Batangas, or Tagaytay. The South Super Highway is just a short drive away, making it easy to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. And since the Skyway Stage 3 project is accessible via Quirino Avenue and is in close proximity to Victoria de Malate, travel time going to NLEX or SLEX will be reduced.

Residents of Victoria de Malate can enjoy top-notch recreational facilities that include a swimming pool, fitness gym and multipurpose function room.

This project offers an attractive lease option which makes it affordable and economical for students and employees, as well as tourists who come to this district. Victoria de Malate not only offers an ideal location but also a wide range of amenities that makes it truly a comfortable and relaxing place to live in.

Victoria de Hidalgo

A sports-inspired condominium, Victoria de Hidalgo is a perfect match for those looking for more than just a great home experience in urban Manila. The presence of sports facilities and amenities in Victoria de Hidalgo can encourage physical activity and provide convenient access to fitness opportunities. This can lead to improved overall well-being, as well as help people break-free of sedentary lifestyles.

The property has an array of amenities and sports facilities which include a basketball court, fitness gym, badminton court, table tennis court, bowling alley, sports lounge, billiard and dart hall, KTV rooms and sports bar, a swimming pool, water spa, bistro, dance studio, event hall, and function rooms.

Located in the center of Hidalgo Street, Quiapo, it offers a modern condo community in historical Manila. Quiapo is geographically located at the very center of the city of Manila and is also considered as the “Old Downtown Manila.” One of its most famous sites is the Quiapo Church, home to the Black Nazarene, a miraculous image of Jesus Christ. As the center of Manila’s trade and commerce, there are also a lot of shops in Quiapo where you can find a wide array of good deals.

In addition, there are several colleges and universities in the vicinity, such as Far Eastern University, University of the East, Manuel L. Quezon University, National Teachers College, San Sebastian College, Centro Escolar University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, San Beda College, La Consolacion College Manila, and University of Santo Tomas.

Victoria de Hidalgo is also near Manila’s Binondo neighborhood. Home to a rich culinary history, Binondo is the oldest Chinatown in the world, established at the turn of the 16th century as one of the Philippines’ biggest centers of commerce.

The high-rise residential community, Victoria de Hidalgo, presents a great view of the majestic Pasig River and the Malacañang Palace and its sprawling park to the south; on the north and east, the diverse skyline of churches, schools, and other famous landmarks while the western horizon gives a scenic view of the world-renowned Manila Bay.