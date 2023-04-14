A nation for our youth, by our youth

According to a 2017 study by the World Economic Forum (WEF), 40 percent of the youth consider social impact as a factor in choosing their careers. This conviction has led to the creation of several youth-led social enterprises and organizations that largely aim to tackle societal problems such as gender inequality, poverty, mental health, gaps in education, climate change, among others. The Filipino youth of today—defined by our laws as those belonging to the 15 to 30 years old age group—is no different. Having been more exposed to our country’s challenges and the many opportunities to address these, they have become more enthused in harnessing their energy, vigor, and talent into programs, projects, and practices that deliver immediate positive impacts to their communities.

For instance, the recent 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia recognized two Filipinas for their contributions to social impact – 29-year-old Billie Dumaliang who co-founded the Masungi Georeserve Foundation; and 26-year-old Shawntel Nicole Nieto who helped create the One Cainta Food Program.

Undoubtedly, there are many others who have taken a leadership role in enacting positive change, which is why the Senate deemed it vital to adopt Senate Resolution No. 548 that recognized the awardees of the 20th Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations (TAYO). Since its launch in 2002, the TAYO Awards through the initiative of Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, have already recognized close to 400 youth organizations that have contributed to nation-building in the fields of culture, arts, and heritage; education and technology; environment, disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation; health, well-being and human development; and livelihood and entrepreneurship.

For its 20th iteration, which we were fortunate enough to be invited as part of the screening panel, the TAYO Awards selected youth organizations from around the country, namely: Albay Young Farmers Organization; the BAKA; Iligan Safe Space; Leaders’ Council; Open Arms Organization; PINTAKASI; Project TALA Organization; Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay Talomo River, Davao City; Shafaat Agriculture Cooperative; and the Youth Empowering Youth Initiative, Inc.

The Albay Young Farmers Organization introduced edible landscaping in the hopes of encouraging the active participation of their community in innovative farming approaches. Similarly, the BAKA from Cagayan de Oro City have made notable efforts to capacitate young people on the whole value-chain approach to agriculture through workshops and activities. Meanwhile, the Shafaat Agriculture Cooperative in Lanao del Sur also saw the potential of agriculture, particularly mushroom production, to create an alternative source of income not only for farmers but also for women internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi and the out of school youth.

The TAYO Awards also recognized the works of the Iligan Safe Space organization in creating a nurturing environment for members of the LGBTQIA+ in their city; the PINTAKASI of Quezon province which provided an inclusive venue for local artists of all cultures, beliefs, and genders; the Project TALA Organization of Isabela for its use of theater arts in advocating for better understanding of HIV and AIDS; and the Open Arms Organization in Batangas City and their efforts to help, not only the youth in marginalized sectors, but also their families through accessible rehabilitation services and social programs.

The Leaders’ Council in Cebu was also commended for its community program aimed at assisting with the holistic reformation and development of children in conflict with the law. Meanwhile, the SK of Barangay Talomo River in Davao City was also awarded for its free and comprehensive online enrichment program offered to senior high school and freshmen college students. Finally, the Youth Empowering Youth Initiative, Inc. from Bacolod City also paved the way for food waste mitigation efforts in their community through their social enterprise Sagup Negros.

The awardees demonstrated that if the youth are provided the opportunity, they can make huge contributions towards the betterment of their respective communities and shape Philippine society according to their values and aspirations. Furthermore, these organizations are a testament to the fact that there is no minimum age requirement to being a good citizen. Hence, it is only fitting that the government extends its arm towards these organizations that have embodied the desire to deliver this country to progress and bring an end to the cycle of poverty, inequality, and divisiveness.

As we celebrate the TAYO Awardees, it is our fervent hope that these organizations and their efforts serve as a call to action to other young individuals and youth-serving groups to pursue active citizenry and be agents for a better future.

Senator Sonny Angara has been in public service for 18 years—9 years as Representative of the Lone District of Aurora, and 9 as Senator. He has authored, co-authored, and sponsored more than 330 laws. He is currently serving his second term in the Senate.

E-mail: sensonnyangara@yahoo.com| Facebook, Twitter & Instagram: @sonnyangara