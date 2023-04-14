Happy 75th birthday, Philippine Red Cross

AS the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) celebrates its 75th founding anniversary, it is important to look back at history to understand the roots of the foremost humanitarian organization in the country. Apolinario Mabini, the conscience and brains of the Philippine revolution, encouraged the framers of the Malolos Constitution to form a national Red Cross organization. On February 17, 1899, the National Association of the Red Cross was established. The government appointed Hilaria del Rosario de Aguinaldo—the consort of President Emilio Aguinaldo—as the first head of the association.

During his term, President Manuel L. Quezon took the initiative to establish an independent Philippine Red Cross. This did not materialize because the Commonwealth of the Philippines cannot sign the Geneva Conventions.

In 1947, the Philippines proclaimed its commitment to adhere to the Geneva Red Cross Convention, which necessitated the creation of a Philippine Red Cross. This was fulfilled on March 22, 1947 when President Manuel Roxas signed Republic Act 95 into law.

The Philippine Red Cross charter has undergone several changes since its creation. The original charter and amending laws were eventually repealed in 2010 when President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed into law Republic Act 10072, otherwise known as the Philippine Red Cross Act of 2009.

From its humble beginnings with only 13 chapters in 1947, the Philippine Red Cross has grown to an impressive 102 chapters today, serving millions of Filipinos across the nation.

Over the years, the Philippine Red Cross has evolved from its primary role as a blood collection agency to a full-service humanitarian organization. It has expanded its services to provide aid in all kinds of disasters, including typhoons, earthquakes, armed conflicts, and disease outbreaks. The organization has built thousands of homes for those affected by disasters and has developed an extensive network of trained emergency medical services personnel.

The election of Sen. Richard J. Gordon in 2004 as Chairman and CEO saw the transformation of the PRC into a modern and well-equipped organization. The modernization and expansion program strengthened the logistics side of the PRC, allowing for more timely delivery of services. Coupled with the growing number of volunteers inspired by Gordon’s vision and supported by information technology, the PRC fulfilled the equation: “Volunteers + Logistics + Information Technology = A Red Cross that is always first, always ready, and always there.”

To deliver the services it is noted for, the Philippine Red Cross invested heavily in rolling assets to enhance its response capabilities. The organization now boasts a fleet of 178 ambulances, food trucks, rescue trucks, fire trucks, humvees, amphibians, rescue boats, wing vans, water tankers with water bladders, and payloaders to clear debris in case of disasters. The MV Amazing Grace, a humanitarian ship, is another vital asset that provides rescue and relief items to various islands in the Philippines.

One reason for the prompt response capability of the Philippine Red Cross is the establishment of its Operations Center, a state-of-the-art command center connected to all the chapters across the country. The center enables the organization to respond swiftly to any emergency, providing a coordinated response that maximizes the impact of the organization’s volunteers and logistics.

Under Gordon’s leadership, the Philippine Red Cross has expanded its volunteer base and strengthened its logistics capabilities. The organization now boasts over 1.5 million registered volunteers across the country, making it the largest humanitarian organization in the Philippines. This network of volunteers is crucial in responding to emergencies, as they are often the first to arrive on the scene and provide initial assistance before emergency responders can arrive.

The PRC has become a highly efficient and effective organization that is always ready to respond to emergencies and disasters. Its focus on volunteers, logistics, and information technology has enabled it to provide critical assistance to millions of Filipinos affected by natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies. Chairman Gordon’s legacy will undoubtedly be felt for years to come, as the Philippine Red Cross continues to be a beacon of hope and assistance for those in need.