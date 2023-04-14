Happy 75th birthday, Philippine Red Cross

byBusinessMirror Editorial
April 14, 2023
3 minute read
Editorial
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

AS the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) celebrates its 75th founding anniversary, it is important to look back at history to understand the roots of the foremost humanitarian organization in the country. Apolinario Mabini, the conscience and brains of the Philippine revolution, encouraged the framers of the Malolos Constitution to form a national Red Cross organization. On February 17, 1899, the National Association of the Red Cross was established. The government appointed Hilaria del Rosario de Aguinaldo—the consort of President Emilio Aguinaldo—as the first head of the association.

During his term, President Manuel L. Quezon took the initiative to establish an independent Philippine Red Cross. This did not materialize because the Commonwealth of the Philippines cannot sign the Geneva Conventions.

In 1947, the Philippines proclaimed its commitment to adhere to the Geneva Red Cross Convention, which necessitated the creation of a Philippine Red Cross. This was fulfilled on March 22, 1947 when President Manuel Roxas signed Republic Act 95 into law.

The Philippine Red Cross charter has undergone several changes since its creation. The original charter and amending laws were eventually repealed in 2010 when President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed into law Republic Act 10072, otherwise known as the Philippine Red Cross Act of 2009.

From its humble beginnings with only 13 chapters in 1947, the Philippine Red Cross has grown to an impressive 102 chapters today, serving millions of Filipinos across the nation.

Over the years, the Philippine Red Cross has evolved from its primary role as a blood collection agency to a full-service humanitarian organization. It has expanded its services to provide aid in all kinds of disasters, including typhoons, earthquakes, armed conflicts, and disease outbreaks. The organization has built thousands of homes for those affected by disasters and has developed an extensive network of trained emergency medical services personnel.

The election of Sen. Richard J. Gordon in 2004 as Chairman and CEO saw the transformation of the PRC into a modern and well-equipped organization. The modernization and expansion program strengthened the logistics side of the PRC, allowing for more timely delivery of services. Coupled with the growing number of volunteers inspired by Gordon’s vision and supported by information technology, the PRC fulfilled the equation: “Volunteers + Logistics + Information Technology = A Red Cross that is always first, always ready, and always there.”

To deliver the services it is noted for, the Philippine Red Cross invested heavily in rolling assets to enhance its response capabilities. The organization now boasts a fleet of 178 ambulances, food trucks, rescue trucks, fire trucks, humvees, amphibians, rescue boats, wing vans, water tankers with water bladders, and payloaders to clear debris in case of disasters. The MV Amazing Grace, a humanitarian ship, is another vital asset that provides rescue and relief items to various islands in the Philippines.

One reason for the prompt response capability of the Philippine Red Cross is the establishment of its Operations Center, a state-of-the-art command center connected to all the chapters across the country. The center enables the organization to respond swiftly to any emergency, providing a coordinated response that maximizes the impact of the organization’s volunteers and logistics.

Under Gordon’s leadership, the Philippine Red Cross has expanded its volunteer base and strengthened its logistics capabilities. The organization now boasts over 1.5 million registered volunteers across the country, making it the largest humanitarian organization in the Philippines. This network of volunteers is crucial in responding to emergencies, as they are often the first to arrive on the scene and provide initial assistance before emergency responders can arrive.

The PRC has become a highly efficient and effective organization that is always ready to respond to emergencies and disasters. Its focus on volunteers, logistics, and information technology has enabled it to provide critical assistance to millions of Filipinos affected by natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies. Chairman Gordon’s legacy will undoubtedly be felt for years to come, as the Philippine Red Cross continues to be a beacon of hope and assistance for those in need.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror Editorial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Reporting crucifixions and resurrections

byTito Genova Valiente
April 14, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Hybrid war against Russia acquires new forms

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently reported that hybrid warfare by the United States and other countries against Russia is taking new forms. At the same time, facts about the actions of the US and the West confirm the words of the Russian diplomat.

by
April 14, 2023
Column box-Eagle Watch
Read more
3 minute read

Solar power and the future of energy in the Philippines

The use of solar power plants in the country took a significant step forward in 2014 with the operation of the 22-megawatt photovoltaic power plant in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. SaCaSol  (San Carlos Solar Energy) in San Carlos Ecozone was the first and largest grid-connected solar power plant in the country then. Before, solar-powered energy systems were off-grid; a few installations were targeted towards remote communities. Since then, there has been continuous growth in the total solar energy capacity in the country.

byClarissa Ruth S. Racho-Sabugo
April 14, 2023
Column box-Sonny Angara 2
Read more
3 minute read

A nation for our youth, by our youth

According to a 2017 study by the World Economic Forum (WEF), 40 percent of the youth consider social impact as a factor in choosing their careers. This conviction has led to the creation of several youth-led social enterprises and organizations that largely aim to tackle societal problems such as gender inequality, poverty, mental health, gaps in education, climate change, among others. The Filipino youth of today—defined by our laws as those belonging to the 15 to 30 years old age group—is no different. Having been more exposed to our country’s challenges and the many opportunities to address these, they have become more enthused in harnessing their energy, vigor, and talent into programs, projects, and practices that deliver immediate positive impacts to their communities.

bySonny M. Angara
April 14, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

Reporting crucifixions and resurrections

Column box-Tito Genova Valiente-Annotations

Last week, online, I witnessed the most violent crucifixions and ultimately the infinitely gloriously colorful resurrections of Christ. For an avid admirer of folk rituals and a self-appointed defender of how we have appropriated the rites of the Roman Catholic Church, I surprised myself: I was shocked. This could be generational as I find myself at the cusp of a massive change that my growth as a member of a society and my education had not fully prepared myself for.

byTito Genova Valiente
April 14, 2023