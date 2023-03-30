Here comes the Kia EV6 GT-Line

KIA Philippines has joined the EV race in the country with the recent launch of its flagship model, a battery electric crossover SUV- the EV6 GT-Line. Being supported by the Ayala Group’s EV Ecosystem, the EV6 will cater to the discerning EV market, which expects a convenient and enjoyable user experience. With charging options manufactured by Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (part of the Ayala Group) and its partner Greenstrum, plus the expanding charging system network provided by Ayala Land, everything would be set and worry-free.

“It is truly our honor to introduce this latest innovation by Kia: A sustainable car with zero emissions and a step toward Kia’s ambitious yet important transition into a future mobility solution brand,” said Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada. “Our one true message to the public aims to open their eyes to the reality and potential of Fully Electric Vehicles and that Kia PH is here to make EV ownership convenient, worry-free, and enjoyable.”

The EV6 GT-Line

The variant offered locally is the GT-Line RWD long-range fitted with a 77.4- kWh high-voltage battery pack. More than its impressive output of 225 hp and a staggering 350N-m of instantaneous torque from pure electric power, the driving range is rated at an exceptional 528 kilometers (based on EPA rating). The interior design benefits greatly from applying Kia’s dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) despite being compact segment-wise, but its 2,900-mm wheelbase provides space similar to midsize SUVs.

EVERYTHING inside is high-tech (Randy Peregrino)

The exterior’s futuristic look complements the clamshell hood, highlighting the impactful design philosophy. There are also contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes. The side profile displays an aerodynamic and modern-looking crossover-inspired silhouette. A character line runs along the bottom of the doors, curving upwards towards the rear wheel arches to visually elongate the car’s profile.

SLOPING C-pillar with glossy inserts, wing-type roof spoiler

and a raised lower spoiler atop the rear light cluster (Randy Peregrino)

The rear end, meantime, displays a sloping C-pillar with an integrated black glossy insert that appears to extend the window glass. Above sits a prominent wing-type roof spoiler and a raised lower spoiler atop the rear light cluster.

First drive

Around a month ago, Kia Philippines hosted a series of test drives, and we got to experience this exciting EV for the first time. After the morning briefing, the EV6 was set and juiced up at Seda Hotel’s charging station. While it was not our first encounter with this vehicle, we could not get enough of its seemingly striking and oversized hatchback form. Once we got inside, everything was all set and ready to go.

While there seemed to be a lot to take inside, the broad touchscreen panel immediately drew attention with all the information needed, particularly the current battery charge level and theoretical drive range. With a 90 percent battery charge, we drove to the Ilustrado Restaurant in Intramuros, Manila.

Several kilometers into our drive, the perks of piloting a futuristic cockpit design started to kick in. The vehicle’s wide frame did not pose any concern, thanks to the excellent vantage point and 360-degree camera view. To say that everything inside was smooth and quiet is an understatement. Even the worst traffic-stricken area was no match to the tranquility of having zero noise and vibration. Only the muffled external sound, cool aircon breeze, and crisp audio sound from the 14-speaker Meridian Surround Sound. Noteworthy was the various sound dynamics available to match your mood, aside from the default mode matching the acceleration.

Do not even ask us about the vehicle’s driving performance. Having 350 N-m of instantaneous torque from pure electric power at our disposal was an absolute delight. This EV being fast at the same time quiet hits differently. It was that kind of exhilaration one could only experience in a premium EV. While the acceleration surge was there, the vehicle’s impressive handling took control and made everything seamless. Not to mention the significantly strong regenerative braking every time we let go of the accelerator pedal. Interestingly, the paddle shifters were there to control the level of regenerative braking force.

Equally satisfying was the attention we got from the public throughout the drive since our vehicle was unreleased and the only kind at that time. But all cars around us, even the luxury kinds, drivers, and passengers, could not help but glimpse this Moonscape-colored, gorgeous-looking, and full-electric crossover SUV. Truth be told, the experience was ultra-entrancing, and it was far better than the times when we drove luxury vehicles. To top it off, we returned to Ceda Hotel in BGC with an 80 percent battery charge level.

Peace of mind with minimal cost

The EV6 is the recipient of the 5-Star Euro NCAP rating. Safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning Detection, Blind Spot Detection, Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping & Following Assist Technology, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Safe Exit Assist, and 360-View Monitor.

The enclosed Lithium-Ion battery cells (floor-mounted) are IP66 rated on water and dust resistance. Aside from having one of the most used electrical enclosures with plastic hinges and waterproof gaskets, the EV6 is also equipped with a water-sensing system. In the unlikely event of water intrusion, it will automatically shut off the EV system. Kia Philippines has all the tools and EV6-specific equipment to address any concerns, including locally-available parts and world-class trained technicians.

Kia Philippines claims owning an EV6 is much more cost-efficient than conventional cars. There is no need for engine oil changes, oil filters, spark plugs, and other lubricants. Based on the estimate, only around P25,000 would be spent for five years versus an average of P110,000 for maintenance for a similar-sized ICE car. Interestingly, the EV6 is equipped with the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature beneficial during power outages or camping trips to power up gadgets and devices.

Price points and warranty

The EV6 GT-Line, with all its inclusions, retails at P3.788 million. It includes a portable charger; 5 years or 160,000-km vehicle warranty and eight years or 160,000-km HV battery system warranty, whichever comes first; 5 years of free Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS); and five years of free 24/7 Roadside assistance. Body colors are Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Yacht Blue, and Aurora Black Pearl.

