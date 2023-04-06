Necessary evil at Commonwealth 

ABOUT time, indeed. I refer to the recent resurrection of the motorcycle lanes at Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City (QC).

They are back after an “absence” of nearly four years or so, creating chaos triggered mostly by wild-driving motorcycle riders.

It was organized confusion then, to say the least.

With the return of said lanes for exclusive use of motorcycles, a semblance of an orderly flow of traffic has been restored somewhat at Commonwealth from Memorial Circle to Fairview and back.

But if truth be told, the lanes have benefited our motorcycle riders more than the rest of our motorists as the two-wheeled users now enjoy travel almost trouble-free.

So “spoiled” our motorcycle riders are that a motorist manning a vehicle four-wheels-and-up seen intruding into the motorcycle lanes can be stopped outright by traffic enforcers and fined a minimum of P1,200.

I am now part of the “suffering throng” of four-wheels-and-up motorists that agonizingly fall in line when traffic becomes snail-pace at Commonwealth due to the sheer volume of vehicles avoiding to trespass into said motorcycle lanes.

I can’t complain. I may not agree with the lanes—I call them necessary evil—but still, they are there as mandated by law. I have always prided myself in being a law-abiding citizen. Peks man.

Hooray to the winners

SUPER performing dealers were recently feted during the dealer conference summit held by Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP).

Shaina Mae Semana, TMP’s energetic drumbeater, said the event was also occasioned by Toyota recording its record-extending 21st straight feat as a Triple Crown champion for being Number One in passenger car sales, commercial vehicle sales and overall sales last year.

This was on top of Toyota’s magnificent accomplishment of capturing the 50-percent market share in 2022, another first for TMP since it resumed operations in 1989 under the aegis of the late, highly-admired George Ty.

When it mattered the most, we came together as one team with one aim: To stand strong with each other so we could, most importantly, stand strong for our customers. As a result, we were awarded with their trust and by their smiles,” TMP Chairman Alfed V. Ty said in his congratulatory message to the dealers. “As we celebrate our 35th year in the Philippines armed with the time honored values of our shareholders, Toyota is more dedicated to doing what we do best—to continue producing happiness.”

Among the dealer-winners feted were Toyota dealerships in Pasig, Marilao, Tarlac City, Batangas City, Nueva Ecija, Mandaue North Cebu and Balintawak.

By emerging double-winners through their Marilao and Balintawak dealerships, the father-and-son tandem of Rey and Cosco Oben deserve our hearty applause.

For his part, Toyota president Atsuhiro Okamoto said: “2023 promises to be an even more amazing year. With our strongest product line-up that are backed up by the strongest dealers, strongest team members and Toyota professionals, we will strive to be the best friend of every Filipino, whose trust is the strongest foundation for our future.”

Do I see Jing Atienza smiling from ear to ear?

PEE STOP Congrats to Petron Corporation for successfully staging the recent 15th Inside Racing Bike Festival and Trade Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City…Happy Easter!