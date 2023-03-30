Freeways forever partners of growth

I’VE said it before but I’ll say it again: America’s freeway system was born because of cars.

It was Henry Ford who pioneered it. The innovative American thinker said the business of cars will never prosper without a road project spanning America.

With willpower, most dreams do become real.

That’s why every time I see Ramon S. Ang (RSA) launch an expressway dream, I heartily applaud. He must be the country’s Henry Ford?

Already, RSA had built the TPLEX going up North, the SLEX, Star Tollway, CBEX coming down South, and the Skyway in the metropolis connecting the SLEX to NLEX, to name just a few.

All his efforts could only mean one thing: Improving the lives of Filipinos through job opportunities, comfort and safety in travels, and spurring economic growth.

Now comes RSA’s new road map: the NBEX (Nasugbu-Bauan Expressway) to chiefly benefit the highway system between the eastern and western portions of Batangas.

“This project will further unlock the economic potential of Batangas,” said RSA, the President/CEO of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) that will undertake the P44-billion project.

So ambitious is the 61-km plan that it will also expand growth to the vast, untapped resources of Bicolandia via Southern Tagalog once the venture is completed in 2027 as the road map is hatched in partnership with the Batangas provincial government through Gov. Hermilando I. Mandanas.

In a statement, SMC’s Francene F. Callueng said the signing of the 35-year concession at the Balayan Government Center came on the heels of RSA being named an adopted son of Batangas.

“This project will drive a lot of development for our province,” said Mandanas. “Marami itong maibibigay na tulong sa ating mga mamamayan. Tunay pong partner in development ang San Miguel hindi lamang po sa Batangas, kundi sa buong Pilipinas.”

In response, Ang said: “Batangas province has always been very close to my heart. It is home to many of our facilities. It has always been a valuable and reliable partner of San Miguel and as such, it is vital to our efforts to support our national economy and uplift the lives of many Filipinos through regional development.”

RSA added: “I’m glad that our company will have another opportunity to further strengthen our collaboration with Batangas. We have committed to deliver 70 percent of the project’s profits to the local government to provide vital services for our kababayans in the province. This will be key to furthering the growth of the province and improving lives and livelihood.”

Ang said the NBEX will cut travel time by half from Nasugbu to Bauan from 1.5 hours to just 45 minutes, and from 5 hours to just 2 hours from Manila to Batangas and back.

The terminus of NBEX at Brgy. Kaylaway, Nasugbu, connects the expressway to another SMC Infrastructure project, the Cavite-Batangas Expressway (CBEX), which leads to Tagaytay City and Silang, Cavite.

RSA’s newest babe is targeted to open in four years.

May his tribe increase.

PEE STOP Isuzu Tagum of Image Motors Davao del Sur Inc. celebrated its second anniversary recently that featured a truck fest led by its best-seller Isuzu Travis. An ecstatic Tetsuya Fujita, the Isuzu Philippines Corp. president, has sent his congratulatory message in praise to the successful occasion. Cheers!