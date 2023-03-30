Blind Spot

ABUSED

A TRAGEDY involving a showbiz aspirant has brought the focus on the rumor that he was being physically abused by someone close to him. Before the tragedy happened, the showbiz aspirant was already reportedly considering running away from home because of the abuse. The abuser didn’t only hurt the showbiz aspirant but also blamed him for not earning money. This was why the boy joined show business. During the day the tragedy happened, the showbiz aspirant reportedly confided in someone close to him about what was really happening in his life.

KEPT WOMAN?

THERE are so many questions about this very young actress who is flaunting so many material things online. These include expensive cars and lavish parties. While it’s true that the actress has a show and a few endorsements, these aren’t enough to sustain her lifestyle. According to the grapevine, the cars and the lavish parties were paid for by a rich politician and kingmaker. So is the young actress his new flame? Everyone knows he likes them young and the actress wouldn’t mind being in a relationship with him. The kingmaker is keeping things low key for his children’s sake. For the record, his kids are older than the young actress.

SHE NEEDS MONEY

HOW true is the rumor that the reason why this high-budget TV show ended was because the lead star was always missing in action? That’s because the lead star was busy with paid personal appearances. You really can’t blame her. The star needs money not just to live on but also to support the health treatments of a family member. So she would accept invitations for personal appearances in exchange for payments. People have the impression that the actress is rich but the truth is her career was supposed to have taken off in 2020 but the pandemic happened and her network encountered some problems. So she needs money and she is doing everything she can to get it.

IN DEBT

THERE are talks going around that the high-profile woman with a high-profile husband is deep in debt. For what, in case you’re wondering. It’s for luxury items like bags and jewelry. The lady is known for her love for luxury and in better times, she had a sizable credit line with most stores. But these days, money is tight. It’s not as tight for her as it is for most people but there’s still a need to tighten her belt and payments to these stores were the first to go. The stores are hesitant to go public with what they have on this woman because she was once a good customer but they also need money to keep their businesses going. What the high-profile woman owes is reportedly beyond tens of millions.