Discounts galore from Toyota; Honda deals

HUGE discounts await Toyota buyers this March. Amazing, indeed, how this car giant can so generously offer pressed-down prices. When you are No. 1, sky is the limit, indeed.

Let’s give way to Allana Faith Rufo for the full details of the Toyota promo.

“This March, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is offering payment perks that are sure to bring in the fun to your next family road trip.

“Grab the Innova 2.8 J Dsl M/T for only P178,650 downpayment. The promo also includes free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years, and no chattel mortgage at 60 months to pay via all-in cash out.

“The Wigo 1.0 G AT goes at P101,100 downpayment, the Rush 1.5 GR-S A/T 176,400, and the Fortuner 4×2 G A/T P274,200.

“The Avanza 1.3 J M/T is a giveaway at P9,147 a month instalment anchored on a 50-percent downpayment at 60 months to pay.

“The Hilux, Tini Arevalo’s favorite, can be had at P10,662 a month with the 4×2 J M/T model.

“To the business-minded, the Hiace Commuter Deluxe M/T or Lite Ace 1.5 Pickup M/T are perfect, coming at P18,930 and P6,865 monthly, respectively.

“Buy in cash and save P50,000 with the Corolla Altis V HV and V variants, the Vios at P30,000 and the Veloz G at P20,000 discounts, respectively.

“Likewise, every purchase of Corolla Altis, Raize, Veloz, Rush, Fortuner, Vios, Avanza, Innova and Hilux gets a free Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS), the package offering up to the 20,000-km check-up within 18 months of the sale.

“Lite Ace buyers can avail of the PMS from 1,000km to 40,000km promo at a minimal cost of P1,999 up to the 40k-km check-up.

“A rebate of P35k in a Wigo trade-in for Vios, and P30k in a Vios swap for Raize G CVT. Avanza owners upgrading to Veloz will get a P20k rebate.

“All G, E and XLE variants of the Vios will have a warranty coverage of five years or 150,000KM, whichever comes first.”

Allana counsels us to hurry as the promo runs only from March 11 to 31.

Visit your preferred Toyota dealership now, or go to toyota.com.ph/dealer.

Honda youth program

HONDA recently drew 24 students from eight schools in a training driving event in its sustained efforts to contribute to better road safety.

Partnering with the International Organization of Student Youth Leaders (IOSYL), Honda held a guided experiential drive through the Honda SENSING–equipped models of the All-New BR-V, Civic and HR-V.

During the actual driving exercises, the students were guided by Honda’s technical experts and certified driving instructors. The participants were highly engaged as they got a first-hand experience with Honda’s advanced driver-assist system using vehicles equipped with Honda SENSING, such as the Civic, All-New HR-V, and All-New BR-V 1.5 VX CVT.

“This program is designed to strengthen our consciousness about how our own actions can help reduce road accidents,” said Honda president Masahiko Nakamura.

Such a noble move.

PEE STOP Spencer Yu will launch the BMW 7 on March 27. A big bash coming up at Rockwell… Stroke survivor Ray Butch “Elvis” Gamboa had the surprise of his life when we visited him last weekend in his Paranaque home. He continues to improve, having already recovered his appetite for food—and drinks as well. “He now takes a double of single malt whiskey every night,” said Wii, Elvis’s handsome son. Our group included Maricar Parco, Tey Sornet, Ron delos Reyes, Jeff Reyes, Aris Ilagan, Manny delos Reyes, Vernon Sarne and Danny Isla. Fond memories were shared in wild abandon while the band feasted on Jake P. Ayson’s guinatang kuhol (escargot) and Korean pancit. Vince Socco was supposed to be with us but for a prior appointment. Being Mr. Generous non pareil, he offered his Lexus ES to me—including his personal driver. What a dude, this Sir Vince.