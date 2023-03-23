EVOxTerra brings in China’s top luxury brand Hongqi

EVOxTerra has been appointed by First Automotive Works (FAW) of China as the official distributor of Hongqi vehicles in the Philippines.

Established in 1958, Hongqi, which means “Red Flag,” is one of China’s most prestigious luxury automobile brands with a long, rich, illustrious history. Its line of limousines and SUVs continues to be the vehicle of choice for high-ranking government officials, visiting heads of state, influential leaders of industries, prominent business personalities, and opulent celebrities.

EVOxTerra, is the mobility group of Transnational Diversified Group (TDG) Holdings. “We are extremely proud to bring this legendary car marque to the Philippines and let Filipinos finally experience for themselves the many reasons why Hongqi remains such an enduring international brand,” said Rashid Delgado, EVOxTerra president, during the press conference.

Delgado also stressed that the partnership with Hongqi proves EVOxTerra’s commitment to promoting sustainability that brings forth progressive brands firmly entrenched in the future of mobility.

For his part, FAW Hongqi Oversees General Manager Wang Zuoquan shared his excitement for the brand finally entering the Philippine market to provide Filipino car enthusiasts with the Hongqi brand of utmost luxury, state-of-the-art design, and top-notch performance.

FAW (Hongqi) and EVOxTerra sealed the formal partnership a few months after Hongqi’s first appearance at the 10th Philippine Electric Vehicle (EV) Summit late last year. The Hongqi E-HS9 full-electric full-size SUV was showcased during the event, boasting European-inspired styling and ultra-plush interiors.

“Local customers are assured of the excellent after-sales support that EVOxTerra is known for. We are also inviting and looking forward to working with local partners and dealers who want to bring Hongqi to the rest of the country,” added Shaw.

The initial line of Hongqi vehicles that will be made available in the Philippines consists of four models, classified into two categories, New Energy Vehicles (NEV) and Internal Combustion Energy (ICE) models fuel-efficient, modern, and environment-friendly. Soon, Hongqi will open its first showroom in BGC.

E-HS9 Full-Size Smart Electric SUV

One of the two models previewed was the E-HS9 full-electric luxury SUV. It exudes that familiar guise of an opulent English-made SUV at a glance. The E-HS9 is offered in Executive, Flagship (two-tone), and Deluxe variants. It provides what the brand calls “Flashy Welcome Light,” representing the sense of lit ceremony and the advent of future technology. According to Hongqi, batteries are large-capacity, high-performance, and capable of a 10-minute supercharge to deliver a 100-kilometer driving range.

Dimension-wise, the vehicle is 5209mm long, 2010mm wide, and 1713mm tall with a wheelbase of 3110mm. The huge frame rolls on 21-inch multi-swirl spoke alloys wrapped with 265/45 R21series tires. The front overhang is 916mm, while the rear is 1183mm. The massive front grille is complemented by an intelligent matrix LED Headlight. Doors are electromagnetic with hidden handles. Moreover, there is a panoramic sunroof, rear body privacy glass, and an electric back door with a memory.

Ultra-luxurious and high-tech cabin (Photo by Randy Peregrino)

Inside is a luxurious cabin layout with fine quality. Of course, the hi-tech factor is evident. There are multi-touchscreen panels, and it even offers an extended version for the top-spec variant. Seats’ trim material combinations are Alcantara+PVC synthetic leather and NAPPA+PVC synthetic leather. These are just a few from the long list of features.

Convenience and safety features include Super Adaptive Cruise Control (SACC), Driving mode select (long range, comfort, sport, all-terrain, and off-road), Auto Park Assist, Intelligent damper control system (exclusive to top spec), Steering wheel memory, Hands Off Detection (HOD), Wireless phone charger, Driver/Front passenger airbag+Front side airbags, Rear side airbags, and Dual sides air curtain.

Standard driver-assist functions are Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane departure warning system (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).