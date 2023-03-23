EVOxTerra brings in China’s top luxury brand Hongqi

byRandy S. Peregrino
March 23, 2023
3 minute read
The Hongqi E-HS9 full-electric full-size luxury SUV (Randy Peregrino)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

EVOxTerra has been appointed by First Automotive Works (FAW) of China as the official distributor of Hongqi vehicles in the Philippines.

Established in 1958, Hongqi, which means “Red Flag,” is one of China’s most prestigious luxury automobile brands with a long, rich, illustrious history. Its line of limousines and SUVs continues to be the vehicle of choice for high-ranking government officials, visiting heads of state, influential leaders of industries, prominent business personalities, and opulent celebrities.

EVOxTerra, is the mobility group of Transnational Diversified Group (TDG) Holdings. “We are extremely proud to bring this legendary car marque to the Philippines and let Filipinos finally experience for themselves the many reasons why Hongqi remains such an enduring international brand,” said Rashid Delgado, EVOxTerra president, during the press conference.

Delgado also stressed that the partnership with Hongqi proves EVOxTerra’s commitment to promoting sustainability that brings forth progressive brands firmly entrenched in the future of mobility.

For his part, FAW Hongqi Oversees General Manager Wang Zuoquan shared his excitement for the brand finally entering the Philippine market to provide Filipino car enthusiasts with the Hongqi brand of utmost luxury, state-of-the-art design, and top-notch performance.

FAW (Hongqi) and EVOxTerra sealed the formal partnership a few months after Hongqi’s first appearance at the 10th Philippine Electric Vehicle (EV) Summit late last year. The Hongqi E-HS9 full-electric full-size SUV was showcased during the event, boasting European-inspired styling and ultra-plush interiors.

“Local customers are assured of the excellent after-sales support that EVOxTerra is known for. We are also inviting and looking forward to working with local partners and dealers who want to bring Hongqi to the rest of the country,” added Shaw.

The initial line of Hongqi vehicles that will be made available in the Philippines consists of four models, classified into two categories, New Energy Vehicles (NEV) and Internal Combustion Energy (ICE) models fuel-efficient, modern, and environment-friendly. Soon, Hongqi will open its first showroom in BGC.

E-HS9 Full-Size Smart Electric SUV

One of the two models previewed was the E-HS9 full-electric luxury SUV. It exudes that familiar guise of an opulent English-made SUV at a glance. The E-HS9 is offered in Executive, Flagship (two-tone), and Deluxe variants. It provides what the brand calls “Flashy Welcome Light,” representing the sense of lit ceremony and the advent of future technology. According to Hongqi, batteries are large-capacity, high-performance, and capable of a 10-minute supercharge to deliver a 100-kilometer driving range.

Dimension-wise, the vehicle is 5209mm long, 2010mm wide, and 1713mm tall with a wheelbase of 3110mm. The huge frame rolls on 21-inch multi-swirl spoke alloys wrapped with 265/45 R21series tires. The front overhang is 916mm, while the rear is 1183mm. The massive front grille is complemented by an intelligent matrix LED Headlight. Doors are electromagnetic with hidden handles. Moreover, there is a panoramic sunroof, rear body privacy glass, and an electric back door with a memory.

Ultra-luxurious and high-tech cabin (Photo by Randy Peregrino)

Inside is a luxurious cabin layout with fine quality. Of course, the hi-tech factor is evident. There are multi-touchscreen panels, and it even offers an extended version for the top-spec variant. Seats’ trim material combinations are Alcantara+PVC synthetic leather and NAPPA+PVC synthetic leather. These are just a few from the long list of features.

Convenience and safety features include Super Adaptive Cruise Control (SACC), Driving mode select (long range, comfort, sport, all-terrain, and off-road), Auto Park Assist, Intelligent damper control system (exclusive to top spec), Steering wheel memory, Hands Off Detection (HOD), Wireless phone charger, Driver/Front passenger airbag+Front side airbags, Rear side airbags, and Dual sides air curtain.

Standard driver-assist functions are Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane departure warning system (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Randy S. Peregrino
Randy is our contributing writer for motoring and journey sections. His passion for cars goes beyond appreciation and knowledge as he takes pleasure in fixing stuff all by himself - as long as he has the right tools.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article
Column box-Al Mendoza-Full Tank

Discounts galore from Toyota; Honda deals

byBusinessMirror
March 23, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Foton rolls out first-ever full-electric light-duty truck

FOTON Motor Philippines (FMP) has taken sustainable mobility in the country to the next stage. As a first in the logistics industry, FMP brought in the country’s first-ever all-electric light-duty truck—the Foton Tornado 3.6 EV. Unveiled during the recently concluded Foton’s Big Show 2023, the Chinese truck manufacturer’s bold move in bringing in the Tornado 3.6 EV is, undoubtedly, a game-changer in the logistics industry. Further, it may change how we look at light-duty trucks in the near future. 

byRandy S. Peregrino
March 17, 2023
Column box-Al Mendoza-Full Tank
Read more
3 minute read

Futuristic LF-30; Jetour is born

THE much-ballyhooed, electrified Lexus LF-30 Concept is now on display at Mitsukoshi Bonifacio Global City (BGC) up to April 29. The new Lexus hub is located within the premium Japanese department store that has been crafted to express Filipino artistry through native materials and modern interior designs.

byAl S. Mendoza
March 17, 2023