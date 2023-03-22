Blind Spot

by Bruce C.
March 22, 2023
3 minute read
NO MORE LIKES

IF you’ve been stalking this celebrity’s Instagram, you’d know that her former mother-in-law is one of her frequent likers. That hasn’t been the case for the past couple of months. Now, it seems we know the reason why. The celebrity, who has been separated from her husband for a while, seems to have a new boyfriend. Another thing is that she seems to have kept it a secret from her ex mother-in-law, to whom she was very close. The celebrity’s mother-in-law has met the guy and she was under the impression he and the celebrity are colleagues, not lovers. The former mother-in-law allowed the celebrity to live in her own house and be served by the family’s employee long after she and the husband split. So now, the mother-in-law is probably wondering if the guy ever spent time in that home, or did he spend some of his nights there.

JUST A NICE GUY

Netizens have noticed that a newly single hunk has been consistently liking photos of the sexy star. They say the actor has a type and that’s a girl who always posts pictures of herself in a bikini. The thing is that the hunk is a frequent liker and commenter of other celebrities. It seems that he’s the friendly sort on social media. The sexy star was reportedly overheard saying the actor is not her type at all because he has poor hygiene. The actor has long been talked about for being unclean. In fact, many people were horrified when he and his ex started living together. It’s known that many of the actor’s leading ladies need to be paid extra when there’s a kissing scene because his breath doesn’t smell so fresh.

NO MEDIA VALUE

THERE are talks that an actor, whose former screen partner and still girlfriend is quite controversial, will sign up with another network, and that he will be paid a huge amount of money upon signing. The actor has been irrelevant, except for his lovelife, since the pandemic so people are wondering why the network would sign him or even lure him away from his network. Fans of the network are hoping that the money to be spent on the actor’s acquisition would be spent on good projects for the stars already in their roster of talents. Truthfully, the actor only made it big as part of a loveteam and that onscreen partnership is no more, so he is
no longer popular.

QUICKIE DIVORCE

THE reason why the socialite-entrepreneur and her boyfriend, who is known to be married to another woman, are very open about their relationship is that the guy somehow found a way to divorce his ex-wife and marry his new partner. The guy and his ex-wife are embroiled in a messy legal battle that involves millions of pesos. It’s such a mess that the guy’s ex cannot re-enter the country. The guy, with the help of his legal team, found a way to get a quickie divorce from his wife. The divorce is not legal in the Philippines but it afforded the guy’s new relationship some sort of legitimacy. The guy and his new girlfriend then got married abroad. So that’s the reason why they’re quite brazen about their relationship.

Bruce C.
Bruce C.

