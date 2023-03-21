Editorial Cartoon March 21, 2023

byBusinessMirror Editorial
March 21, 2023
0 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Image credits: Jimbo Albano

Jimbo Albano
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror Editorial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Jail CEOs of firms involved in oil spills

byBusinessMirror
March 21, 2023
Next Article

Max’s Group posts record net income

byVG Cabuag
March 21, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Jail CEOs of firms involved in oil spills

The 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill was the largest oil spill in United States by the time it happened. While it was a disastrous incident, killing thousands of birds, fish and intertidal invertebrates, along with many dolphins, elephant seals and sea lions, the legacy of the Santa Barbara oil spill is lasting and impressive and includes the creation of the National Environmental Policy Act, the US Environmental Protection Agency, and National Marine Sanctuaries system, which until today is seriously protecting important marine ecosystems around the United States.

byBusinessMirror
March 21, 2023
Column box-John Mangun-Outside the Box
Read more
3 minute read

The 2023 cycle

From the 2014 movie “The Imitation Game,” millions became familiar with Alan Turing, broadly called “The Inventor of the Modern Computer.” However, as with most individuals who become “celebrities,” his quest for greater knowledge goes far beyond theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence.

byJohn Mangun
March 21, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Timely help for our fishermen

The concern shown by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for our fishermen last week made me emotional and nostalgic about my early childhood. His plan to put up nearly a dozen cold storage facilities in several parts of the nation to reduce the high spoilage in the catch of Filipino fishermen is very timely. It is a shot in the arm that our fishermen need in this high inflationary regime.

byManny B. Villar
March 21, 2023