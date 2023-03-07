Editorial Cartoon March 07, 2023

Given that the looming transport strike this month will adversely impact the commuting public and disturb school and business activities, several initiatives have been announced from both the public and private sectors. Some private schools and companies, for instance, have decided to suspend synchronous classes and in-person office work, respectively. Some local government units have been reported to offer free rides and financial assistance to drivers, to which “Manibela,” the group that has called for this work stoppage, has criticized LGUs for doing so. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has extended the deadline for the traditional jeepney phaseout to December 31 upon the direction/advice of Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.