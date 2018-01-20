Shrimp Sea-viche

You will probably find an avocado a curious ingredient in this ceviche, but this is something quite common in Latin countries like Mexico and Ecuador. The addition of Sriracha will also give it a savory kick.

It also makes us think this is something worth trying in our own local kinilaw recipes, where you balance heat with a touch of creaminess. This classic combination of shrimp and avocado really evokes the summer sea. In the other recipe we combined the octopus, or pulpo in Spanish, with olive oil and sili, although you could really mix and match these recipes to see what works for you. One thing’s for sure, a whiff of this and you’re definitely sea bound.

Shrimp and Avocado Ceviche

1 kg shrimp (large), peeled deveined and chopped

3/4 cup lime juice, fresh (or 1/2 cup calamansi)

5 pcs tomatoes, diced

1 pc onion (white), chopped

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp sriracha

1 tsp pepper sauce or hot sauce

1 pc avocado, peeled, pitted and diced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Place the shrimp into a large bowl.

2 Add lime juice and stir. Let stand for about 5 minutes or until shrimp are opaque.

3 Mix in the tomatoes, onion and cilantro until coated with lime juice.

4 Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Just before serving, mix in the avocado, Worcestershire, ketchup, sriracha, hot sauce, salt and pepper.

5 Serve with crackers.