Diverse events honor the legacy of Edsa

The commemoration of the 1986 People Power Revolution this year seems to be more expansive. Various events commenced around the 22nd, and currently, there are still ongoing programs, such as the democracy march and a Mass at 3:00 p.m. at De La Salle University Dasmariñas campus in Cavite.

Despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. excluding the anniversary from this year’s holiday list, Filipinos nationwide have orchestrated diverse events to honor the day when the Filipino people ousted dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos from office.

Last Friday, leaders and prominent figures gathered at the Edsa Shrine for a Mass commemorating the 38th anniversary of Edsa. Programs and events unfolded across the nation, encompassing a weeklong celebration in Makati City and a motorcade and concert in Metro Manila.

A notable initiative unveiled this year is the Project Gunita map, a component of the #RoadToEDSA campaign. This project presents a series of infographics on events and location maps related to the 1986 uprising, making history more accessible to Filipinos. The Manila map features 28 significant locations in Quezon City, Manila, Makati, and Taguig, each with essential historical context.

The #RoadToEDSA campaign aims to dispel misconceptions about the protest movement against Marcos, clarifying that the uprising wasn’t confined to Edsa and Mendiola. Through the campaign, one can discern the smaller movements that converged and culminated in Edsa.

Concerning historical information about the peaceful revolution, some may feel that crucial details are confined to academic circles, enthusiasts, or historians. The map’s creators express their desire for more people to be interested, learn more about their history, and appreciate it.

A separate map of Cebu was launched on February 21 as part of the campaign, symbolizing the two capitals of resistance significant to the history of the anti-dictatorship struggle: Manila as the center of power and Cebu as the center of opposition.

It is indeed crucial to keep the flame of freedom and democracy alive by sharing accurate historical details with Filipinos, especially the younger generations who were not alive or were very young during Edsa. Unfortunately, many believe the inaccurate details being spread today, almost 40 years after Edsa. But we must inspire each other and rekindle in each other’s hearts the love for country and fellowmen.

Our freedom was not obtained without a cost. We must understand that many of the freedoms being enjoyed today resulted from sacrifices made during that time, in the final years of the dictatorship. Therefore, we must cherish our democracy, safeguard it, and do everything in our power to ensure it is not taken away from us again. It goes without saying that protecting it is not easy, but we must continue to persevere—despite personal limitations, despite poverty and divisiveness.