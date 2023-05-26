The latest edition Isuzu D-MAX, and mu-X launched

ISUZU Philippines Corp. (IPC) recently held a festive summer musical event and introduced its latest edition of the Isuzu D-MAX and Isuzu mu-X at Alabang Town Center.

Dubbed the “Isuzu Summer Music Festival,” IPC showcased new editions of the best-selling SUV and pickup truck along with other activities, such as free test drives, afternoon games, dog show, car club meet-ups, and live performances from well-loved OPM artists entertain the whole family.

The new Isuzu D-MAX in Splash White color

Highlighted during the event were the new features of both models adding to the already award-winning specifications of the vehicles.

The new Isuzu D-MAX is now made even more dynamic and sporty with a redesigned exterior that boasts a new two-tone front grille matched with its new matte dark gray 18-inch alloy wheels in its new body color Islay Gray, giving it a rugged yet stylish look.

On the other hand, the new mu-X was presented as a “Premium Family SUV” that is perfect for road trips, especially this summer. The premium SUV’s fresh new look brought by its new sleek two-tone front grille and new 20-inch alloy wheels design exudes an upscale and luxurious vibe, elevating its exterior design. The new mu-X also has a classy new color variant, Norwegian Blue, available for LS-E variants.

(From left) IPC vice president for Sales Yasuhiko Oyama, IPC executive vice president Shojiro Sakoda, IPC president Tetsuya Fujita, and IPC Assistant Division Head for Marketing Robert Carlos.

Moreover, the new Isuzu mu-X further elevates the family experience with owner-friendly features like the new Smart Power Tailgate with Step Sensor. This new feature allows the owner to open its tailgate automatically through advanced key detection and sensor technology for more convenient loading and unloading of luggage.

Proven durability and 5-Star Safety for the family

More than the aesthetics, IPC highlighted the renowned durability and safety features of both models. Running on its Blue Power technology, both D-MAX and mu-X have a 4JJ3-TCX diesel engine that optimizes performance with fuel efficiency—tried and tested to give drivers more miles on the road without having to spend much on fuel cost.

A proper family vehicle is nothing without the best safety features both models offer. Both models are awarded 5-Star Safety by the ASEAN NCAP, thanks to the Active and Passive safety features, as well as the Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) with Smart Duo Cam, which is loaded with Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Turn Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Functionality, to name a few. All these features will surely make daily drives safer and more convenient at the same time.

Present during the event was none other than IPC president Tetsuya Fujita. “As your responsible partner in providing durable and reliable vehicles, we are elevating your driving experience with safer, more efficient, and more comfortable drive—a drive that will suit the needs of all family members,” he said.

According to IPC, both the Isuzu D-MAX and mu-X have won the heart of many Filipinos because of the value for money and core values instilled in both vehicles that offer many possibilities. It was proven since the introduction of the two models to the Philippine market, The durability, fuel efficiency, comfort, and convenience that Isuzu vehicles provide to both driver and passengers are what make Isuzu not just a family vehicle but a reliable everyday partner that will accompany Filipino families to different life’s journey.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino, Isuzu Philippines





