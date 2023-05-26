Unstoppable sales trend; Tahoe here

IT goes on and on and on. The trend of sales increasing non-stop. That is what’s happening in the industry since the first quarter.

This April alone saw an improvement of 21.8 percent in overall units sold, another indication that recovery appears to be shooting through the roof.

As per records of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), a total of 30,643 motor vehicles were sold in April 2023. This translates to 21.8-percent increase compared with 25,149 units recorded in the same period a year ago.

CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez attributed the growth to “the improving economic indicators, which, I believe, will remain favorable until the end of the year.”

Gutierrez also said that “this is perfectly timed with the market availability of a wider range of motor vehicle models being offered by our members, responding to the growing needs of customers.”

He added: “The auto industry is optimistic it will attain full recovery from the pandemic-induced challenges. It is now well-positioned to grow to significant levels, even higher than the pre-pandemic figures. It is worth noting that the industry has already recorded this growth trajectory in the past four months compared with the 2019 levels.”

Year-to-date, CAMPI-TMA sold 127,927 units in the first four months of the year.

It’s getting better and better, indeed.

TAHOE is here

THE Covenant Car Company Inc. (TCCCI)–Chevrolet Philippines has announced the availability of Tahoe units in the country.

“As we continue to receive a very warm reception for our North American products, we are pleased to share the good news that more of our models shall be made accessible for the Philippine market. We are also committed to providing exceptional service and aftersales support for these new models with our signature five-year warranty and Chevrolet Complete Care programs throughout the entire ownership experience.” said Albert Arcilla, the lawyer president and CEO of TCCCI–Chevrolet Philippines. “With the recent availability of the latest Chevrolet models from various international manufacturing sources, we are optimistic that we will be able to exceed the expectations of our customers and we shall see more Chevys on the road moving forward.”

Chevrolet’s Karen Faustino also said Chevrolet vehicles are available in all Chevrolet dealerships nationwide. It comes with a five-year warranty coverage, automatic enrolment to the 24/7 Chevrolet Roadside Assistance for three years, and immediate access to the 24/7 Chevy Hotline for convenient vehicle service and ownership needs.

Visit www.chevrolet.com.ph for more details.

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, available in nearly 80 countries with nearly 2.7 million cars and trucks sold in 2021.

Said Karen: “Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heartbeat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value.”

PEE STOP Congrats to Robert Uy for his instant action to a friend’s SOS at his Toyota dealership in Bacolod. Cheers!…The 40-plus invitees at the 9th Shell Media Golf recently were a bit saddened when it was announced that Cesar Abaricia would be retiring as Shell Media Manager in July. He will be replaced by Manny Castaneda. Good luck to your new endeavor in your continuing journey, Cesar. Mabuhay ka!