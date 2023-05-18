When sweet meets spicy at the table

SWEET or spicy? You don’t need to make that hard choice as global food brand Kenny Rogers Roasters gives us the best of both worlds with its newest offering: the Mango Habanero.

Customers can enjoy Kenny Rogers’ signature dishes complemented by the flavors of the sweet-spicy Mango Habanero Sauce and salsa made with fresh mangoes, tomatoes, onions and parsley.

Customers can choose from Kenny Rogers Roasters’ classic offerings, such as the sweet and spicy Mango Habanero Roasted Chicken, the tender Mango Habanero Baby Back Ribs, and the Mango Habanero Burgers made with quarter pound of juicy grilled beef patty.

The Mango Habanero Roasted Chicken is seasoned with special herbs and spices and topped with the mango habanero sauce.

Each Mango Habanero Roast Solo (P330) comes with sweet and spicy, quarter roasted chicken, a choice of two side dishes, rice and muffin. If you want to share your swicy cravings with family or friends, there’s the Mango Habanero Roast Group Meal (P1,170), which comes with a whole roast, four side dishes, four cups of rice, four muffins, and 1.5L soda.

For meat lovers, try the Mango Habanero Baby Back Ribs (P520), where the classic roasted Baby Back Pork Ribs is served with sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce and fresh salsa.

They can also go for the Mango Habanero Burger (P300) made of freshly baked sesame seed bun with grilled quarter pound burger, then topped with the mango habanero sauce and salsa with lettuce. It is served with potato chips and soda on the side.

This tasty sweet and spicy awesomeness with the mango habanero sauce is available in all Kenny Rogers Roasters branches nationwide for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, hotline 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food and FoodPanda.