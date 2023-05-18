MakatiMed launches Outpatient Surgical Suite

THE country’s leading medical institution Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed, www.makatimed.net.ph) launched its newest facility, the Outpatient Surgical Suite (OSS), inaugurated last month. The OSS is set to handle minor surgeries that do not require general anesthesia and is equipped with three Operating Rooms, offering more affordable procedures.

The introduction of the OSS is aimed at decongesting the hospital’s Emergency Room (ER) and surgical suites.

“At the ER, medical teams can now focus on providing care for critical patients. Our surgery suites can now focus on major surgeries. This OSS will help de-clog both areas and enable us to provide affordable but quality health care and procedures for our patients,” said MakatiMed president and CEO Atty. Pilar Nenuca P. Almira during the facility’s inauguration.

MakatiMed chairman of the Department of Surgery Jaime S.D. Songco, MD, expressed, “I am confident that with our collaborative efforts, we can continue to strengthen our health system to be at par with global standards and will translate into better health outcomes for all patients that we serve.”

The OSS will play a major role in MakatiMed’s capability to respond to patient needs, making it an essential facility for the hospital.