Here’s a sneak peek of the JAECOO 7

UPCOMING automotive brand JAECOO, which is slated to enter the Philippines this 2023, is set to launch at the same time as its sister brand Omoda. The first model to be introduced to the Philippine market will be the Jaecoo 7.

The Jaecoo 7 will have the size, ground clearance and performance of a crossover SUV while boasting of technology and comfort found in luxury-scale brands. The first variant to be launched will be the petrol powered version—a 1.6 turbocharged engine with 290 NM of torque. Initial tests have shown that the Jaecoo 7 can sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds, and returns a fuel consumption rate of 7.2L/100km or around 13 (±) km/L.

Inside is a plush interior featuring digital gauges for the driver, and a touchscreen vertical center console equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and mated to a premium eight-speaker setup.

Inside, owners will be treated to a plush interior featuring digital gauges for the driver, and a touchscreen vertical center console equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and mated to a premium eight-speaker setup. Seats are covered with leather fabric, while dashboard and ambient cabin lights add up to the posh interior. Additional tech includes wireless phone charging, four USB ports with fast charging, armrest with dampener, power-adjustable driver seat, power moonroof, all-auto power windows and keyless entry.

The Jaecoo 7 is also proud to feature its groundbreaking 540 degree camera. Going a step further from the 360 degree camera, the 540 camera aims to give more visibility on the vehicle’s blind spots, including the bottom of the vehicle—which is very useful when the car is taken off-road. The 540 degree AVM system is based on spatiotemporal sequence image stitching using image processing methods such as camera calibration, image restoration fusion and sequence stitching.

Safety is also put on top priority as the Jaecoo 7 is equipped with the full ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) suite which includes ABS, Electronic Brake Assist, Traction Control, Hill Assist and 21-function ADAS safety system). The Jaecoo 7 is also equipped with dual front airbags, dual frontside airbags, dual side curtain airbags, and airbags in between seats.

“While the first variant of the Jaecoo 7 to be launched will be petrol powered, please expect the Jaecoo brand to thrust towards new energy in the near future. We have exciting new energy models coming up from 2024 onwards that is sure to excite the Philippine Market,” said Uzzi Asuncion, the Philippines’ Brand Manager for Omoda and Jaecoo.

The Omoda 5, Omoda EV and Jaecoo 7 will be launched in the Philippines before the end of 2023.

For more initial information, please follow JAECOO Philippines on Facebook or JAECOO.Philippines on Instagram.