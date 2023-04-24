BPI launches remittance program

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) announced last Monday it has partnered with VFS Service Philippines Private Inc. (dba VFS Global) in a remittance business targeting Filipino migrant workers.

VFS Global is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions catering to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for 67 governments, BPI said.

Visa applicants may now submit applications to open BPI accounts that overseas Filipino remitters and their recipients can use for remittances and savings at the BPI booth located at VFS Global Ecoplaza in Makati City.