G-XChange launches ‘international buy load’

G-XCHANGE Inc. announced it tapped the services of Singaporean firm Fixed & Mobile Pte Ltd to enable users of its GCash application to buy load from 21 countries.

The firm’s statement issued last week read that the feature will be under beta mode for a limited time. The firm said the international load feature allows users to buy load for an international number.

Users of the app can access 48 international telecommunications providers and buy prepaid load for somebody else, the company said. G-XChange didn’t disclose how much was involved in its use of Fixed & Mobile’s services.