Paymongo, Unionbank ink deal

byLorenz S. Marasigan
April 24, 2023
1 minute read
Payment processing platform Paymongo Philippines Inc. announced last Monday it has partnered with Union Bank of the Philippines to offer the latter’s online banking service as a payment method on its products.

The firm said the partnership will allow Paymongo merchants to accept payments from Unionbank customers directly from their website or online store.

Paymongo Head of Operations Miel Pahati said the addition of UnionBank online banking payment method to Paymongo’s payment options “enhances the company’s mission to simplify payment processing for businesses of all sizes.”

Author
Lorenz S. Marasigan
Sources regularly see Lorenz at telco and transport conferences. He graduated from the University of Santo Tomas, and has been covering the beat since 2013. He likes to featurize stories, and tries to find another angle for spot news. He travels during his spare time, and likes his coffee black -- no cream, no sugar.

