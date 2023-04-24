Paymongo, Unionbank ink deal

Payment processing platform Paymongo Philippines Inc. announced last Monday it has partnered with Union Bank of the Philippines to offer the latter’s online banking service as a payment method on its products.

The firm said the partnership will allow Paymongo merchants to accept payments from Unionbank customers directly from their website or online store.

Paymongo Head of Operations Miel Pahati said the addition of UnionBank online banking payment method to Paymongo’s payment options “enhances the company’s mission to simplify payment processing for businesses of all sizes.”