LandBank, Filinvest eye projects

EXECUTIVES of the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) and the Filinvest Group of Companies (Filinvest) recently discussed various potential collaboration projects for the conglomerate’s business ventures in real estate, power and energy, hospitality and sugar production, a statement from Landbank said.

Landbank President and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo and FDC President and CEO Lourdes Josephine Gotianun-Yap led the exploratory meeting at the Landbank Plaza, for funding FGC’s real estate businesses under the Filinvest Land Investment, among its 18 other corporations.

Funding requirements were also discussed to support Filinvest’s water desalination project in Cebu and the expansion of its hotel operations, Landbank said.