PDIC bags P1.46B via asset disposal

byBusinessMirror
March 23, 2023
1 minute read
THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. generated P1.46 billion in total sales from 216 corporate and closed bank assets sold in 2022 as part of its asset disposal initiatives for corporate and closed bank assets.

Total sales were higher by P30.9 million or 2.2 percent than the sold properties’ aggregate minimum disposal price of P1.43 billion.

Sale proceeds were also 327 percent more than the P341.6 million sale made in 2021 through public biddings and negotiated sales.

Sold assets comprised 182 residential lots, 18 commercial lots, 15 agricultural lots and one memorial lot. Of the total, 155 were owned by closed banks while 61 were acquired assets of the PDIC.

BusinessMirror

