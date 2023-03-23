GSIS opens new branch

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced it has inaugurated its new branch at the newly-constructed office building in Tagum branch along National Highway (corner Purok Pioneer), Tagum City, Davao Del Norte last March 17.

The 2-story office offers convenience and accessibility to more than 47,000 members and pensioners from Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

The GSIS said its Tagum branch serves 39,222 members, 8,122 pensioners, 147 remitting agencies and 200 sub-agencies.

The new site will become even more accessible to clients as Tagum City is poised to be the new center of Davao Region as the local government is working toward becoming a “highly urbanized” city by 2025.