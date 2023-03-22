Traveling this summer? Personal care brand reminds shoppers to take care of their skin

AS summer approaches and travel restrictions ease in the country and around the world, many are eager to hit the road and explore new destinations. The desire to break free from the confines of the past year is fueling a surge in bookings for flights and accommodations, leading to a hoped-for tourism rebound. However, while travelers ferry out to faraway beaches and exotic islands, Watsons, one of the largest health and beauty retailers in the Philippines, reminds vacationers to take care of their skin, which can be easily damaged by the sun and other environmental factors.

During the launch of its latest campaign, “Summer Shopping na sa Watsons”, the Hong Kong-based chain store introduced a range of summer necessities from sun-care goods to waterproof beauty products essential to allow travelers to enjoy the season’s outdoor activities while keeping their skin nourished and their makeup intact.

“We know that everyone is looking forward to the summer season, which is why we at Watsons want to assist our customers to be summer-ready and have their best summer ever. We aim to ensure they have all the essentials necessary to stay healthy, radiant, protected, and beautiful throughout the season. They will find everything here at the Watsons Summer Mall Event,” said Watsons Group category manager for Trading Beauty Aimee Pernia.

The activation started with a summer mall exhibit at SM Mall of Asia Atrium on March 9, where customers got to engage in different activities from participating brands such as samplings, product demos, and gifts with purchase for shoppers.

Skin-care experts and nutritionists, including Pond’s Bestie Johnrey Almante from Unilever, Yna Ramos from Trizie, registered nutritionist Bea Recuerdo, and Vanessa Samson and Grace Viredo from Nivea, also shared their tips on how to stay healthy under the sun at the campaign launch.

After its activity leg in MOA, the activation will move to SM Megamall from March 17 to 22, SM City North Edsa from March 24 to 29, and finally to SM City Cebu from April 18 to 24.

“Summer is a time for fun and adventure, and here at Watsons we’re partnering with the best health and beauty brands to bring our customers the best products for the season. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the special promos, exclusive discounts, and amazing prizes,” said Watsons’ customer director Jared de Guzman.

According to De Guzman, an Asian cruise trip for two with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P1,000 will be raffled to Watsons Club members throughout the duration of the campaign. Elite Members get twice the raffle entries. In addition, Watsons is giving away P2 million worth of Watsons vouchers that members can use to shop online, along with 1,000 Health & Beauty Online vouchers.