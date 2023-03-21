Celebrate special occasions with joy with the return of Jollibee Kids Party

Jolly news for parents and their children—the Jollibee Kids Party is finally back! After taking a pause from in-store parties due to the pandemic, kids and kids-at-heart can once again enjoy special celebrations at select Jollibee stores nationwide.

The number one fast-food chain is excited to once again offer this service, as everyone knows how special it is to spend one’s big day with loved ones, along with their favorite great-tasting Jollibee food items like the Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti. Everyone deserves a jolly birthday celebration, and Jollibee wants to share the joy with everyone, one party at a time.

“Filipinos of all ages know that Jollibee is a place where special moments happen, and we’re excited that kids can again experience that same joy that many have had in the past with the return of the Jollibee Kids Party,” said Charisse Sumulong, Marketing Director for Delivery and Kids of Jollibee Philippines.

Birthday joy for all ages

While the Jollibee Kids Party caters to children, you’re never too young to have a birthday or special occasion to remember and celebrate with a Jollibee Kids Party.

Parents can give their kids a fun-filled day with a variety of themes: Jollitown Theme Park, Fairytale Land, or JolliRace. Each theme has exciting programs for kids and families to enjoy, complete with giveaways and party favors for the guests. These include loot bags, party hats, game prizes, and a special gift for the birthday celebrant. And of course, no Jollibee party is complete without the special appearance of Jollibee!

Customers can choose among different delicious meal bundles or create their own depending on their party needs. These include classic Jollibee staples like the cheesiest, meatiest, sweet-sarap Jolly Spaghetti, langhap-sarap Yumburger, everyone’s favorite crispylicious and juicylicious Chickenjoy, Jolly Crispy Fries, and Chocolate Sundae.

The best part about organizing a Jollibee Kids Party is that it’s a hassle-free experience, as Jollibee store teams will take care of the work so that parents can give their children a special celebration to remember.

Don’t miss out on a memory your children will cherish forever, and give them a Jollibee Kids Party filled with joy and excitement for the entire family. Go to your nearest Jollibee store and book your big party now! For more information, visit here.