Filipino indie films streaming app to be launched

A social enterprise and hybrid streaming platform that features educational and socially relevant independent Filipino films, EdukSine (app.eduksine.com) will be launched on March 24.

Funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the app aims to bridge the gap between Filipino filmmakers and viewers by delivering contextual and transformative content. The platform likewise provides sustainable support and opportunities to small local film producers, directors, actors and marketers.

The app is the brainchild of founder and CEO Karen Jane Salutan, a Blessed Arnould Study Assistance Program (BASAP) scholar and Business Management alumna from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Her vision is to provide a new unconventional venue to promote Filipino culture and arts through indie films that create social impact.

Apart from the streaming platform, EdukSine likewise promises to reach far-flung areas of the country by conducting pre-arranged in-person and hybrid block screenings in companies, government offices and schools from the metro to the mountainous and coastal villages across the Philippines.

Among the many issues to be highlighted and explored are peace, environment, education, agriculture health, indigenous culture, women empowerment, violence against women and children, gender equality and LGBTQIA+ rights.

The EdukSine app launch will include lectures that walk the participants into the creative journey and technical developments of EdukSine from an advocacy into a social enterprise.

The event will be spearheaded by Salutan, together with EdukSine co-founders Romae Marquez and Hector Gloria, plus EdukSine web site and app developers Jacob Catayoc and Raphael Marco.

They will be joined by Leizl Sueno, the senior science research specialist and program manager of Women Helping Women: Innovating Social Enterprise (WHWise), the DOST initiative which assisted EdukSine to elevate its cause.

Organized by Benilde School of Management and Information Technology (SMIT), the event is free and open to the public. It will be conducted on March 24, at the Fifth Floor, Augusto-Rosario Gonzalez Theater of Benilde Taft Campus at 10 am. It will also be livestreamed via Zoom.

Interested participants may register through forms.gle/82b1sYLCfZHMnRnm9.