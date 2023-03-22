Filipino indie films streaming app to be launched

byBusinessMirror
March 22, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

A social enterprise and hybrid streaming platform that features educational and socially relevant independent Filipino films, EdukSine (app.eduksine.com) will be launched on March 24.

Funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the app aims to bridge the gap between Filipino filmmakers and viewers by delivering contextual and transformative content. The platform likewise provides sustainable support and opportunities to small local film producers, directors, actors and marketers.

The app is the brainchild of founder and CEO Karen Jane Salutan, a Blessed Arnould Study Assistance Program (BASAP) scholar and Business Management alumna from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Her vision is to provide a new unconventional venue to promote Filipino culture and arts through indie films that create social impact.

Apart from the streaming platform, EdukSine likewise promises to reach far-flung areas of the country by conducting pre-arranged in-person and hybrid block screenings in companies, government offices and schools from the metro to the mountainous and coastal villages across the Philippines.

Among the many issues to be highlighted and explored are peace, environment, education, agriculture health, indigenous culture, women empowerment, violence against women and children, gender equality and LGBTQIA+ rights.

The EdukSine app launch will include lectures that walk the participants into the creative journey and technical developments of EdukSine from an advocacy into a social enterprise.

The event will be spearheaded by Salutan, together with EdukSine co-founders Romae Marquez and Hector Gloria, plus EdukSine web site and app developers Jacob Catayoc and Raphael Marco.

They will be joined by Leizl Sueno, the senior science research specialist and program manager of Women Helping Women: Innovating Social Enterprise (WHWise), the DOST initiative which assisted EdukSine to elevate its cause.

Organized by Benilde School of Management and Information Technology (SMIT), the event is free and open to the public. It will be conducted on March 24, at the Fifth Floor, Augusto-Rosario Gonzalez Theater of Benilde Taft Campus at 10 am. It will also be livestreamed via Zoom.

Interested participants may register through forms.gle/82b1sYLCfZHMnRnm9.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Luxury and ultra-luxury markets remain resilient

byRizal Raoul Reyes
March 22, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Traveling this summer? Personal care brand reminds shoppers to take care of their skin

AS summer approaches and travel restrictions ease in the country and around the world, many are eager to hit the road and explore new destinations. The desire to break free from the confines of the past year is fueling a surge in bookings for flights and accommodations, leading to a hoped-for tourism rebound. However, while travelers ferry out to faraway beaches and exotic islands, Watsons, one of the largest health and beauty retailers in the Philippines, reminds vacationers to take care of their skin, which can be easily damaged by the sun and other environmental factors.

byPauline Joy M. Gutierrez
March 22, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

LGBTQIA+ inclusion, safe spaces to be discussed in free webinar

Filipino researcher Gregorio “Gio” R. Caliguia III, who specializes on the history of gender and sexuality, discussed important points on how to create a safer Philippines for the LGBTQIA+ community in a free and public online lecture last March 21. Titled “Break Down The Walls,” the webinar sought to raise awareness on the different challenges currently faced by the members of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual or allied), as well as several tips on how to provide a more affirming environment for them.

byBusinessMirror
March 22, 2023

Celebrating empowered women

NOW on its fifth year, Security Bank (www.securitybank.com) and long-time partner Zonta Club of Makati & Environs have begun accepting nominations for the Bravo Empowered Women Awards 2023.

byBusinessMirror
March 21, 2023