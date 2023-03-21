Pororo & Friends is bringing an eggciting Easter Sunday at Estancia Mall

Ortigas Malls is bringing an “eggciting” Easter activity for kids as Pororo & Friends drops by for an Easter Eggventure at Estancia Mall on April 9, 2023.

Known from the South Korean animated children’s show Pororo the Little Penguin, Pororo and his friends always go on adventures in the snowy Porong Porong Forest. It’s become a popular cartoon in many countries around the world as each episode is filled with valuable life lessons that kids can learn from.

On Easter Sunday, Pororo & Friends will welcome kids and their parents for an afternoon of fun Easter Eggventure activities, such as the Egg Hunt and Pororo Fun Show at the G/F East Wing of Estancia Mall on April 9, 2023. There will be two batches for the Egg Hunt (1pm and 3pm) and the Pororo Fun Show (2pm and 4pm).

Ortigas Community Cardholders can secure tickets for the event by presenting a single receipt or accumulated purchase of P2,000 from any establishment in Estancia, including Unimart and SM Store, to the concierge attendant. Customers can sign up for their own Ortigas Community Card for free via the Ortigas Malls app. The promo and ticket claiming will start on March 17, 2023 and end on April 9, 2023.

For more information on Easter Eggventure with Pororo & Friends, visit Estancia Malls’ social media pages: @estanciaofficial on Facebook and @estanciaph on Instagram.

Ortigas Malls will also hold a Barn Eggsploration: Easter Farm Celebration at G/F, Centermall in Greenhills on April 9, 2023. There will be Balloon Twisting, Egg & Face Painting from 1 to 2pm; Egg Hunt from 2 to 3pm; and a Barnyard Mini Musical Show from 3 to 4pm.

Over in Tiendesitas, there will be a Luau Easter Eggventure atLevel 1, Building B on April 9, 2023. Kids can experience Balloon Twisting, Egg & Face Painting from 1 to 2pm; Egg Hunt from 2 to 3pm; and a Luau Mini Musical Show from 3 to 4pm.

Download the Ortigas Malls app to find out more about upcoming events, and sign up for the Ortigas Community Card for exciting perks.