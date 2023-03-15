Conrad Manila presented with hospitality industry’s top recognitions

byBusinessMirror
March 15, 2023
THE premier haven for smart luxury by Manila Bay, Conrad Manila was recently recognized by  top global hospitality associations including Tatler Dining Awards and Forbes Travel Guide 2023 Star Awards.

“We are humbled with the recent wins of the hotel. Our sincere gratitude go to our guests and patrons for their unwavering support. But all these wouldn’t be possible without the passion and dedication of our team members who continuously strive in providing guests with authentic experiences,” shared Fabio Berto, hotel general manager. China Blue by Jereme Leung, the hotel’s consistent award-winning Chinese restaurant, best known for its modern interpretation of traditional Chinese cuisine, was hailed in Tatler Dining’s Top 20 list, an unranked collection of the city’s most impactful restaurants.

Meanwhile, the hotel was recognized as a verified luxury hotel by Forbes Travel Guide 2023 Star Awards, the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality. According to the organization’s website, the 65th annual list features 433 Recommended Hotels; 360 Five-Star, 585 Four-Star, among its illustrious annual rating list worldwide. 

Conrad Manila presents guests with a haven for smart luxury amid the picturesque views of Manila Bay with 347 well-appointed guest rooms, dining and leisure options. The hotel is owned by SM Hotels and Conventions Corp., a subsidiary of SM Investments Corp., and managed by Hilton Worldwide. It is strategically located at the forefront of the Mall of Asia complex, in the heart of the 42-hectare Bay City development, a destination earmarked as a shopping, leisure and business hub.

Author
BusinessMirror

