More Comfort, more options with the Hyundai County New Breeze

byBusinessMirror
March 3, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The redesigned Hyundai County New Breeze is now sleeker and longer, with extra seating capacity and more options. This alone, among its many other upgraded features, translates to more opportunities and potentially more profit from Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc.’s (HARI) best-selling minibus for business, school, and government use.

The Long Body edition at 7,110mm has a seating capacity of 29+1 with standard seats; the Extra-Long Body edition, which is 600mm longer at 7,710mm, has two available variants: 29+1 (with reclining seats) and 32+1 (with standard seats). It also stands taller at 2,870 mm to include the roof electric ventilator and condenser unit for the air conditioning.

More restful journeys

Inside, the redesigned cabin invites rest and relaxation. Panoramic windows give a superbly sweeping view of the road; and foldable jump seats that may be adjusted to one’s preferred height enhance passenger comfort. The A/C system has been relocated to the rooftop, which makes it less exposed to dirt and improves air flow, thus efficiently keeping the cabin cool and comfy. And thanks to the new digital climate control system that is accessible to passengers and driver, one can automatically monitor and maintain the desired temperature levels inside the cabin.

More convenience

Drivers will appreciate the ergonomic cockpit which is designed to operate the vehicle with minimal effort—no fumbling! At center is a 3.5-inch Supervision LCD cluster that displays critical vehicle information with digital precision, speed, and razor-sharp clarity. While all switches are logically arranged in rows and clearly labelled for quick identification and within the driver’s reach for convenient operation. The new M850B audio unit includes radio, CD player, TV connection, driver speaker, AUX input, USB, and an external microphone input for public address system which allows the driver to communicate with passengers without disrupting the overall restful mood.

What’s more to ask for a good day’s travel? With its upgraded features, the Hyundai County New Breeze goes a long way in making every trip more than just about the destination but a journey worth experiencing over and over again.

Know more about the County New Breeze! Drop us a line in our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hyundaitrucksandbusesph/ or email us at support@hariphil.com You may also visit any of our authorized Hyundai Trucks and Buses Dealers nationwide.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Editorial Cartoon March 03, 2023

byBusinessMirror Editorial
March 3, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

New Mitsubishi Xpander Cross unveiled

AFTER the successful launch of the updated Xpander last year, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) finally unveiled the much-anticipated sporty version Cross. This particular version of the modern seven-seater MPV has the design elements of a crossover with SUV capabilities. According to MMPC, this latest iteration of the brand’s best-selling model redefines the MPV segment through a more advanced and progressive look while combining luxury and comfort seen in premium vehicles.

byRandy S. Peregrino
February 24, 2023
Column box-Al Mendoza-Full Tank
Read more
3 minute read

Honda donates; Lexus leads

IN a commendable act for humanity, Honda has donated 10 million yen (roughly US$75,000) to earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.  This is on top of a couple hundred generators.   Here is the report from Honda PHL’s Bryan Aaron Rivera:

byAl S. Mendoza
February 24, 2023