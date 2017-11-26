Miss Universe 2017 most likely

TODAY, a new Miss Universe will be crowned at the Axis Theater in Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The 66th winner follows in the hardworking footsteps of the beautiful French Iris Mittenaere, who won in “the best show for the best fans in the world” in Manila in January.

This year’s contest attracted a record number of 92 candidates, up from 89 both in 2011 (won by Angola’s Leila Lopes) and 2012 (USA’s Olivia Culpo).

I’m writing this on a Saturday, so incorrigible pageant observer that I am, I’m offering my predictions on what will happen on Monday, or today.

First off, there were rumblings in pageant forums after it was learned that the format this year will be different. The top 16 will be culled from three geographical groupings (Americas, Europe, Asia/Africa/Oceania) and Wild Cards (maybe from online votes). Unfair, most fans decried. Tricky and ripe for controversy, I say.

Past editions have seen Latinas and Asians dominate the winning circle, so this strategy by the Miss Universe Organization can benefit the delegates from Europe and Africa who don’t enjoy massive fan bases. That’s commendable.

But what if the girls from the Americas and Asia deserve a spot but can’t get through because of the quota limitations? Admittedly, these girls take this pageant more seriously than their European and African counterparts, who lean more toward Miss World. My theory is that the wish of the Miss Universe Organization to highlight the Euro girls, an impact of Iris’s triumph, so that the brand will be more appreciated in Europe and achieve a higher profile.

Having said that, let’s get to the candidates most likely to get the coveted crown.

Americas: This group includes North and South, Latin and the Caribbean. An embarrassment of riches in terms of beauty. But I’d push for Keysi Sayago of Venezuela (for redemption from their wipeout in 2016), Lauren Howe of Canada (Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova’s fave hometown girl since Alice Panikian from 2006), Laura González of Colombia (their winning streak since Paulina Vega in 2014 has to continue) and Kára McCullough of USA (stunning, scientist). Denisse Franco of Mexico, Monalysa Alcântara of Brazil, Danna Hernández of Puerto Rico are also faves.

Europe: Iris’s stellar reign will reflect well on Alicia Aylies of France, former Reina HispanoAmericana 2015 Sofia del Prado of Spain is a standout, Kseniya Alexandrova of Russia (who should have worn a Filipino couturier’s creation at gown prelims to assure a spot) is striking, as is Great Britain’s Anna Burdzy (dazzling, overachiever). Also undeniably beautiful: Michaela Söderholm of Finland, Ioana Mihalache of Romania, Shanaelle Petty of Croatia (a biracial looker) and Maria Polverino of Italy.

Asia/Africa/Oceania: Demi Leigh Nel-Peters (with Jackie Kennedy’s wide-set eyes, the front-runner before arrivals in Vegas), Lauriela Martins of Angola, Maria Poonlertlarp (combine Apasra Hongsakula’s refinement and Porntip Nakhirunkanok’s intelligence but missing Chalita Suansane’s stage impact) and, of course, Rachel Peters of the Philippines (perfect package but needs a compelling back story).

Possible threats: Adar Gandelsman of Israel, Sewhee Cho of Korea, Jana Sader of Lebanon, Sarah Idan of Iraq (first entry after a 45-year absence).

Wild Cards: Olivia Rogers of Australia (blonde, brainy, bombshell), Bunga Jelitha of Indonesia (powerhouse-in-training), Nagma Shrestha of Nepal (first-ever entry but a pageant veteran) and Katarzyna Wlodarek of Poland (model doctor). Also, Myana Welch of Guam (just so we could see her Leo Almodal gown again) and Rafieya Husain of Guyana (amazing national costume and gown).

Unfortunately, the interview round was held behind closed doors. But the candidates’ personal videos give you a glimpse into their lives, aspirations and how their mind works.

The above-mentioned, by general consensus, are the front-runners to become Miss Universe 2017. However, should any of the favorites fail to make the cut at top 16, pageant fans will bestow her the Ruth Ocumárez Award. This is for the overhyped contestant who fails to advance.

This award has mutated into the “El Tocuyo Award,” named after the hometown of Marriam Habach, who was shockingly eliminated early at the 2016 pageant. For an overhyped but losing Asian, there’s the “Pimbongkod Chankaew Award,” named after the Thai fave of 2014 who also failed to penetrate the semifinals.

Hereabouts, Filipinos simply call it the “Luz Valdez.”