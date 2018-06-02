Bento Baon

When we think about healthy but delicious food, Japanese cuisine usually ranks highly. The way they balance flavors with nutrition is an art form. One of the more popular meals the Japanese serve are bento boxes. These partitioned boxes contain a number of courses, complete with appetizer/salad, main protein, carbohydrate component, even dessert. These portable meals are great on the go and can be the perfect school or work lunch too.

Kani Log Rolls

Ingredients

2 pcs nori wrapper

100g cooked Japanese rice

2 pcs crab stick

1/2 pc mango

Procedure

1. Place wrapper on surface. Spread cooked rice on wrapper. Place crabstick and mango on one side and roll into a log.

Sesame Vegetables

Ingredients

3 pcs asparagus, steamed

4 pcs carrot slices, steamed

1/2 tsp sesame oil

pinch salt

sesame seeds

Sesame and Ginger Chicken Balls with Soba Noodles

Ingredients

Meatballs

400g ground chicken

20g Panko breadcrumbs

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, grated

1 tsp sesame seeds

2 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp togarashi (optional)

1 pc spring onion, finely chopped

1 pc egg, beaten

Sauce

1/2 cup mirin

1/2 cup Japanese soy sauce

1/4 cup sake

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

3 cloves garlic, smashed

3 pcs scallions, roughly chopped

1 inch ginger, sliced

1 tsp peppercorns

black sesame seeds

135g soba noodles, cooked (according to pack instruction)

pepper and salt to taste

Procedure

1. Combine all meatball ingredients and make into balls. Place in chiller for 20 minutes.

2. Over medium heat, combine all sauce ingredients. Reduce to half, and discard ginger, garlic, scallion and peppercorns.

3. Fry meatballs until surface is light brown. Add to reduced sauce and cook for two to three minutes.

4. Place cooked soba noodles in bento and add balls on top. Pour sauce and sprinkle with sesame seeds.