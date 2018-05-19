A twist on biscotti

DISCOVERING food from nothing and creating it into something is quite a unique experience. Unique, for people have different inclinations when it comes to the food they eat. Usually they like to eat the food they are accustomed to and, eventually, it becomes their comfort food.

It is one of my interests to discover various ingredients and recipes for our very own Filipino home-cooked dishes or the international cuisines and delicacies. In the comforts of your very own kitchen, we can create simplified versions of these recipes.

I am fond of my grandmother’s specialty, same goes with my uncles’ and aunts’ delicious recipes for our family or relatives’ reunions for special occasions. The more food in the middle of the dining table, the better. In other words, our family gatherings are more on the potluck-party style. Eventually, these recipes were passed on to the next generations.

As for me, I love to cook and bake for my family during birthdays and special occasions. It started when my parents made the same dishes over and over. As a result, I learned how to cook and bake what I wanted.

Learning Italian cuisine, from cooking pasta, pizza, salads and baking breads and cookies are one of my adventures in the kitchen. The ingredients for these classics are readily available and their recipes can be searched on the Internet.

“Biscotti are an old cookie, with origins in medieval Italy. The word translates to ‘twice-cooked or baked,’ and it is believed that they were originally more of bread that was twice-baked to dry it as a way to preserve it, especially for long journeys and in times of war. The original recipe was rediscovered in the mid-19th century in Prato by the Italian chef Antonio Mattei.” (www.thekitchn.com)

Today, you can have different versions of biscotti depending on available ingredients or preference. It can be a great gift for your loved ones as it lasts up to two weeks if kept in a well-sealed container. To make my own version of biscotti Filipino, I improvised using raisins and nuts. Try this simple recipe of biscotti and serve them with brewed coffee or hot tea.

Biscotti Ingredients

1 cup nuts without skin, coarsely chopped

2 pcs large eggs

1 cup white sugar

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened

1 tsp baking power

1/2 cup cooking oil

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp vanilla extract

100g dried raisins