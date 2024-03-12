It’s how life is perceived in ‘Pananaw’

NO two takes are identical from the artwork’s composition to its title in Pananaw, Niño Cris Odosis’ ongoing fifth solo exhibition at Art Verité Gallery. Each piece can be viewed differently, depending on the viewer’s frame of mind, state of life, or what makes him him.

Odosis stimulates subjectivity by tackling social realism from all fronts. Driven by the truth that experiences can be familiar but never categorically alike, the artist explores themes and scenes of everyday life.

We may share, for instance, a childhood affinity with the Filipino merienda bananacue. But how it’s perceived differs from a boy who shared it every afternoon with his privileged family compared to another tasked to peddle it on the streets to help make ends meet. And we see more of the latter in one of Odosis’ featured artworks, as the underprivileged kid takes a moment to fantasize about a sweet escape—living life with only his kite to worry about, nothing more.

Odosis hails from Cavite and lives in Parañaque as an art instructor. After finishing school, he went into mural painting with walls of Cavite public schools bearing his creations. In 2016, he began teaching art and continues to pay it forward by training artists both young and young-at-heart.

In 2018, Odosis won the grand prize at the Vision Petron Art Competition “Tuklas Kultura” contest. Last year, he received an honorable mention for his entry in the PCSO National Art Competition 2023.

Visual artists Pinggot Zulueta, Rafael La Madrid, and Jep Dizon comprise the trifecta of solo exhibitions that opened over the weekend at Art Cube Gallery in Makati City.

In Obskrva, Zulueta dissects the existentiality of the human condition. The exhibit serves as the fifth of a years-long series, wherein the multidisciplinary artist looked inward, then mused about the concept of alienation, before diving inward again and exploring the idea of mortality.

Zulueta presents dark surrealism in Obskvra, centered on the complexities of navigating the past, present and future.

Meanwhile, La Madrid’s takes us through the interplay between nature and its elements in Paths, Found Rocks, and Moss. Lifelike paintings stun with intricate detail, from the masterful play of light and the manifold forms of life it shines on. The show explores themes of renewal and inherent beauty.

Lastly, in On the Ground, Across the Shadow, Jep Dizon fires up classical still-life images with melting surrealism. This bold reimagination produces a metaphor for mundane existence.

The three solo shows are on view at Art Cube Gallery until March 30.

Image credits: Instagram.com/Artveritegallery





