‘88: Regal Reflections’ celebrates prosperity in the Year of the Dragon

In Chinese astrology, the Year of the Wooden Dragon promises abundance. Experts say that the strong dragon, the lone mythical creature among the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, paired with the nurturing characteristics of wood results in an auspicious combination.

To honor the Wood Dragon this 2024, the Galerie Francesca Group gathered members of the Filipino-Chinese artist group “8” for a special group exhibition. Titled, 88: Regal Reflections, the show presents a wide array of artistic styles, from traditional to contemporary to abstract, all focusing on subjects of hope and prosperity.

The exhibition makes no room for violence, death or any other related ideas. Here, everything blooms from pure positivity and eternal beauty, designed to court great fortune for the new year. The featured artworks inspire hope, as the subjects gaze in the distance, smiling, while the abstract pieces shine in joyous vibrancy.

Addie Cukingnan, for instance, calls to mind vitality with her signature depiction of radiant flowers. One blossoms in the foreground of Porcelain Stability I, and behind it sits a vase designed with a dancing dragon. Another dragon, this time more detailed and fleshed out, makes an appearance in Charlie Co’s The Lucky Money Man. It crawls on the shoulder of the man who devotes himself to attracting luck, guarded by foo dogs and wearing a suit with trickling money symbols that he catches on a martini glass.

Colors burst elsewhere in the providential showcase. Jo Uygonco stuns with an impression of a stupendous landscape in Mystic Mountains, as Meneline Wong continues the pursuit of her flow art’s evolution as three-dimensional mixed media pieces in Majestic Heights.

Also featured in 88: Regal Reflections are the works of Dexter Sy, Ed Uygongco, Iris Babao-Uy, Julia Lopue, Margarita Lim, and Pablo Ong Jr. Part of the fold as well are Rica Rosario Ong, Ronnie Lim, Rudy Yu, Seb Chua, Sherwin Tan, and Stella Tansengco-Schapero.

Regal Reflections is simultaneously mounted on two venues. The show opened on February 1 at Art Lounge Manila in Molito, Alabang, and will run there until today, February 13. Meanwhile, the show is on view at Galerie Francesca in SM Megamall Duration from February 5 to 18.

More information is available at galeriefrancesca.com, as well as facebook.com/GalerieFrancesca.PH and instagram.com/galerie_francesca.