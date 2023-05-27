AOC Monitors crowned as PHL’s leading gaming monitor brand for 2022

AOC Monitors, a renowned name in the technology industry, proudly announces its latest triumph as the number one gaming monitor brand in the Philippines for the year 2022, having market share of 22.0% in the monitors market. This remarkable achievement solidifies AOC’s commitment to delivering top-tier gaming monitors that cater to the needs of passionate gamers across the country.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), a premier global marketing intelligence firm, AOC Monitors dominated the gaming monitor segment, surpassing all competitors and securing the highest unit shipments for 2022 with a gaming monitor market share of 13.3%. This notable milestone is a testament to AOC’s relentless dedication to innovation and superior product quality.

AOC Monitors has long been revered for its cutting-edge display technology, providing gamers with an immersive visual experience like no other. Whether it’s fast-paced competitive gaming, captivating single-player adventures, or breathtaking graphics, AOC Monitors offer unparalleled performance that elevates the gaming experience to new heights.

Recognizing the growing popularity of esports and the increasing demand for high-performance gaming equipment, AOC Monitors has consistently pushed boundaries to meet the evolving needs of gaming enthusiasts. Our broad range of gaming monitors boasts state-of-the-art features, including fast refresh rates, high resolutions, and adaptive sync technologies, providing gamers with a competitive edge and an unmatched level of gameplay precision.

In addition to our commitment to technological excellence, AOC Monitors has actively supported the local esports community through various initiatives. By organizing and sponsoring tournaments, we aim to nurture the talents of aspiring esports athletes and contribute to the growth of the industry. AOC Monitors firmly believes in providing gamers with the tools they need to excel and achieve their full potential.

The outstanding performance of AOC Monitors in the gaming monitor segment for 2022 highlights our unwavering dedication to delivering top-quality products that meet the highest standards of excellence. This achievement motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that gamers in the Philippines and beyond receive nothing but the best.

As the leading gaming monitor brand, AOC Monitors remains committed to enhancing the gaming experience, surpassing expectations, and maintaining its position as the go-to choice for passionate gamers. With a focus on visual excellence and technological advancements, AOC Monitors is poised to redefine the gaming landscape and empower gamers to unleash their full potential.