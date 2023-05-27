Autohub Group toughens Kia PHL’s rapid expansion by opening two new dealerships in Otis and Marikina

The aggressive expansion of Kia Philippines has been further boosted by the opening of Kia Otis and Kia Marikina—both under the management of Willy Tee Ten’s Autohub Group. These dealerships are the 43rd and 44th Kia dealerships in the country. Both of these dealerships—which also showcase Kia’s new look— advance the reach of the Kia brand, and promise to bring the Kia experience closer to its valued customers.

Kia Otis and Kia Marikina will enhance the ownership journey by offering next-level service thanks to their very convenient locations and comfortable facilities. Its sales, after-sales, maintenance, and support services make sure that all customers’ needs are taken care of in a timely and professional manner. These two new dealerships are extremely strategic in their locations. Kia Otis, located in the heart of the bustling city of Manila, offers a convenient venue that is easily accessible to those who live and work near Manila Bay and the Port Area. Meanwhile, Kia Marikina will cater to the growing population in the shoemaking capital of the Philippines and the sprawling urbanized eastern countryside.

The opening of Kia Otis and Kia Marikina espouses Kia’s tagline and its commitment to its loyal customers. “This event brings a Movement that Inspires closer to the people, and we are proud to welcome the Autohub Group into our growing family,” says Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada. “Opening not just one—but two—new dealerships is indeed a milestone for us. Under the experienced management of the Autohub Group, we are confident that Kia Otis and Kia Marikina will bring even more joy to our treasured customers. We look forward to a meaningful and fruitful partnership with the Autohub Group in the years to come.”

The Autohub Group has been the purveyor of some of the most desirable brands renowned throughout the entire world. With 24 years of experience in the automotive industry, Autohub Group continues to forge new partnerships. “We believe in the Kia brand, which is why we have committed to opening two dealerships at the same time. Kia is very desirable, it’s model mix is very timely and we feel that it is a perfect fit for our growing portfolio of trusted car brands—while providing an array of automotive choices in all segments and fleet solutions to our customers,” says Autohub Group President Willy Tee Ten. ”The decision to carry Kia is an obvious one. The brand has shown strong growth and has massive potential, and that’s what we need now in Autohub.”

Kia Otis is located at 1120 Pres. Quirino Avenue Extension Brgy. 827 Zone 89, Paco, Manila with contact numbers (02) 8561-0973 or 74 and 0917-8347986 while Kia Marikina is located in A. Bonifacio Avenue, Loyola Subdivision, Barangka, Marikina City with contact numbers (02) 846-30172 and 0916-5441142.

