Tough Mama Appliances launches ‘Libreng Sakay’ initiative to celebrate women and empower communities

Tough Mama Appliances, the reliable and trusted brand in home and kitchen appliances, is proud to introduce its mother’s month initiative, “Libreng Sakay” (Free Ride), dedicated to honoring and empowering women from all walks of life. This three-day program aims to express gratitude to women, especially mothers, for their hard work, acknowledge their invaluable contributions to society, and make them feel truly special.

Throughout the challenging times of the pandemic, Tough Mama Appliances has been a steadfast provider of essential small kitchen appliances, supporting families staying at home. From rice cookers and kettles to blenders, ovens, and air fryers, Tough Mama Appliances offers a wide range of quality products that embody its core values of safety, quality, ease of use, and great value for money. For almost 12 years, the brand has been committed to delivering reliable and affordable appliances to fellow Filipinos.

As part of their commitment to giving back to the community, Tough Mama Appliances is launching the “Libreng Sakay” initiative. Ten pink buses will be deployed, serving as a symbol of appreciation and empowerment. These buses will provide free rides to women, children, persons with disabilities (PWD), LGBT sisters, and the companions of women, including their daughters and children.

The “Libreng Sakay” initiative will kick off in the first week of June, with two initial routes: Pasig-Taguig and Montalban-Cubao.

“We are excited to launch the ‘Libreng Sakay’ initiative and celebrate the incredible strength and resilience of women in our society,” said Ms. Vanessa Baluyut, Marketing Manager of Tough Mama Appliances. “By providing free rides and acknowledging the contributions of women, we aim to make a small but positive impact and create a more supportive community.”